Haivision Makito X4 and Pro380 deliver footage to Australian production center at low latency over bonded cellular networks

MONTREAL, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Haivision Systems Inc. ("Haivision") HAI, a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time streaming, video networking, and visual collaboration solutions, today announced that Gravity Media, a world-leading global provider of live broadcast facilities and production services, has utilized solutions from the company's extended portfolio of IP video contribution products to remotely produce live coverage of the Pho3nix Sub7 Sub8 triathlon in Germany earlier this summer.

To cover and share in the excitement of the Pho3nix Sub7 Sub8 race, Gravity Media set up an innovative remote IP production between Germany's Lausitzring racetrack and the company's production center in Sydney, Australia. In Germany, a TV studio and 16 cameras — including motorcycle, polecam, drone, and Shotover gyro-head cameras — were deployed. Each was equipped with a Haivision Pro380 transmitter — paired with one or two Quad external antennas. The Haivision transmitters captured and transmitted all footage from the competition and TV studio at low latency over a bonded cellular network to Gravity Media's production center in Sydney.

At the production center, all feeds were ingested and decoded by Haivision's StreamHub platform for distribution — after editing and mixing — to the Pho3nix Foundation's social media platforms. To allow field crews to view current on-air programming, Gravity Media also relied on the Haivision Rack400 and Makito X video encoders to send video return feeds directly to the Pro380 field units with sub-second latency, in addition to the TV studio's monitors via a Makito X4 decoder.

In total, the broadcast included nine hours of live racing, interspersed with pre- and post-show content, guest interviews, pre-recorded content, and technical analysis. Over 50,000 viewers across the globe kept up with the triathlon via YouTube and Facebook, with a peak of 28,880 concurrent viewers watching these champion athletes finish under the goal time of seven hours for men and eight hours for women.

"This event has been a great success at every level," said Solene Zavagno, General Manager at Gravity Media Frans. "In addition to the technical achievement of this highly complicated and advanced set-up, which was brilliantly executed by the technical teams, the project was also a great collaboration between the Gravity Media offices across the globe."

"Haivision's IP video contribution solutions offered Gravity Media reliable and broadcast-grade video transmission over cellular networks from one end of the world to the other," said Ronan Poullaouec, VP of engineering, remote and wireless systems, at Haivision.

