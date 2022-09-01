Saw Blades Market to Record a CAGR of 5.74%, Increased Investments in Advanced Technology to be a Key Trend -Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the key trends in the saw blades market is increased investments in advanced technology. For instance, in 2020, LENOX announced the launch of a technologically advanced product called Gen-Tech, a carbide-tipped band saw blade that offers versatility, long blade life, and a low cost per cut. It can cut a wide variety of materials, shapes, and sizes. Some of the other advances in saw blades include cubic boron nitride (CBN)-coated band saw blade, which can saw 3D hard alloys and hardened ferrous materials of up to 70 high rupturing capacity (HRC). The hardness of CBN is almost unchanged even at temperatures of more than 1,000 degrees Centigrade. Thus, the presence of innovative products in the market will support the market growth during the forecast period.

The global saw blades market size is expected to grow by USD 865.15 mn between 2021 and 2026. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.74% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest market report.

Saw Blades Market: Market Segmentation

Technavio analyzes the saw blades market by the product (stone cutting saw blades, circular saw blades, band saw blades, chain saw blades, and others) and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The stone-cutting saw blades segment will be the largest contributor to market share growth during the forecast period. Thus, the rise in demand for commercial and residential construction is driving the demand for stone-cutting saw blades.

Based on geography, the market will witness maximum growth in Europe during the forecast period. Factors such as rising construction spending in countries such as France and Germany are expected to foster the growth of the saw blades market in Europe.

Saw Blades Market: Major Growth Drivers

The increased demand for automobiles is driving the growth of the saw blades market. Saw blades are used extensively in the automotive industry for cutting metals or rubber as well as shaping the vehicle, engine body, or wheels. The popularity of electric cars has been increasing, with technological innovations. Moreover, governments of countries such as the US are offering financial incentives and R&D to reduce the dependence on petroleum. Such factors will drive the saw blades market growth during the forecast period.

Saw Blades Market: Key Vendors

The saw blades market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. AKE Knebel GmbH and Co. KG, AMADA Co. Ltd., Continental Machines Inc., DIMAR GROUP, Freud America Inc., Illinois Tool Works Inc., Ingersoll Rand Inc., J.N. Eberle and Cie. GmbH, Kinkelder BV, Leitz GmbH and Co. KG, LEUCO AG, Makita USA Inc., Pilana Metal Sro, ROTHENBERGER Werkzeuge GmbH, Simonds International LLC, Snap On Inc., Stanley Black and Decker Inc., Stark Spa, The M. K. Morse Co., and Tyrolit Schleifmittelwerke Swarovski KG, among others, are some of the key vendors.

Saw Blades Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.74% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 865.15 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.26 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 41% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AKE Knebel GmbH and Co. KG, AMADA Co. Ltd., Continental Machines Inc., DIMAR GROUP, Freud America Inc., Illinois Tool Works Inc., Ingersoll Rand Inc., J.N. Eberle and Cie. GmbH, Kinkelder BV, Leitz GmbH and Co. KG, LEUCO AG, Makita USA Inc., Pilana Metal Sro, ROTHENBERGER Werkzeuge GmbH, Simonds International LLC, Snap On Inc., Stanley Black and Decker Inc., Stark Spa, The M. K. Morse Co., and Tyrolit Schleifmittelwerke Swarovski KG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

