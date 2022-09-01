ProPharma Group Announces Acquisition of Kateric, An Industry-Leading Medical Writing Company

ProPharma Group (PPG), the leading global provider of regulatory, clinical and quality services for the life sciences industry, announces the acquisition of Kateric – a global provider of outsourced medical writing and clinical trials disclosure support.

CHICAGO, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Since 2004, Kateric has established a reputation as a strategic partner throughout the life sciences industry providing worldwide access to regulatory documentation services and capabilities over a range of product lifecycle needs. Through this acquisition, ProPharma Group immediately expands and substantially enhances its comprehensive suite of medical writing services. Mary Culliton, Founder, and President of Kateric, will lead ProPharma Group's Global Medical Writing Business Unit, as Senior Vice President of Global Medical Writing, bringing with her 30 years of pharmaceutical industry experience.

"We are thrilled to welcome Kateric to our high-performing portfolio of medical writing services," said Michael Stomberg, CEO of ProPharma Group. "This is an incredible opportunity to supplement ProPharma Group's services and stay ahead of the significant medical writing demand worldwide. With the leadership of Kateric's highly successful management team, collaborating with our existing infrastructure, we are confident in our ability to seize the enormous opportunities ahead to support our clients as the market leader in this segment."

"We celebrate this significant partnership today as we formally join the ProPharma Group family," said Mary Culliton, Kateric Founder, and President. "Under the ProPharma Group brand, we will combine our decades of experience to push the boundaries of medical writing, augment growth and innovation in the industry, and remain focused on consistently delivering outstanding capabilities and services to the life sciences industry."

For companies across the globe, ProPharma Group and Kateric have delivered medical writing expertise in all major therapeutic areas and stages of development. The company's quality medical writing solutions can be customized to serve clients of any size – from small, virtual biotech firms to global pharmaceutical companies.

About ProPharma Group

ProPharma Group is the global, independent, single-source provider of regulatory, clinical, and compliance services serving pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies. Founded in 2001, ProPharma Group has more than 2500 colleagues worldwide providing solutions to complex challenges in a dynamic regulatory environment. With the mission to improve the health and safety of patients, ProPharma Group is focused on delivering the highest quality services throughout the full product lifecycle including regulatory sciences, clinical research solutions, life science consulting, R&D technology, pharmacovigilance, and medical information services. For more information, please visit http://www.propharmagroup.com.

About Kateric

Since 2004, Kateric has been partnering with biopharmaceutical companies worldwide to strategically provide individualized, single source solutions across an expansive document and therapy area portfolio encompassing biopharmaceuticals, devices, and diagnostics. With a global footprint across the United States, Canada, Europe, and India, Kateric's team of talented regulatory writers are experts at distilling and assimilating scientific data to autonomously produce clear, concise, high-quality deliverables according to a systematic approach, seamlessly integrating with study teams and providing expert stakeholder and project management. As a collaborative and flexible partner, Kateric consistently endeavors to find ways to optimize processes and share innovations with its clients that can maximize value and efficiency and reduce cost, while maintaining quality.

About Odyssey Investment Partners

Odyssey Investment Partners, with offices in New York and Los Angeles, is a leading private equity investment firm with more than a 25-year history of partnering with skilled managers to transform middle-market companies into more efficient and diversified businesses with strong growth profiles. Odyssey makes majority-controlled investments in industries with a long-term positive outlook and favorable secular trends. For further information about Odyssey, please visit http://www.odysseyinvestment.com.

