TORONTO, Sept. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Hratch Panossian, CIBC CM CM Senior Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, will speak at the 2022 Barclays Global Financial Services Conference on Monday September 12, 2022. Mr. Panossian is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Interested parties may access the live audio webcast at https://www.cibc.com/ca/investor-relations/exctv-prsntatns-wbcsts.html. An archived version of the audio webcast will be available at the same location following the presentation.

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 13 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Small Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets businesses, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at www.cibc.com/ca/media-centre.

SOURCE CIBC