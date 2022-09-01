Firefly Music Festival Announces Partnership with Autograph and AEG Presents to Release First-Ever NFT Collection

Autograph's NFT Offering Will Consist of a Firefly Lumina NFT, Festival Perks, and an On-Site Activation

Firefly Features Superstar Headliners Dua Lipa, Green Day, My Chemical Romance, and Halsey, September 22 – 25 in Dover, DE

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Firefly Music Festival, the largest East Coast camping festival, today announces a partnership with Autograph, the Web3 brand co-founded by Tom Brady, and AEG Presents, to provide exclusive access and experiences for fans to discover at this year's festival, taking place September 22-25, 2022 in Dover, Delaware. As part of the partnership, brokered by AEG Global Partnerships, all wristband-holders attending the festival will have the opportunity to redeem one of five NFTs, granting them a range of exciting perks, including a dedicated entry lane and on-site festival experiences. Additionally, all festival-goers will have the opportunity to experience Autograph's on-site activation.

Every Firefly Festival wristband holder can collect a Firefly Lumina NFT by using their wristband or ticket code to reveal a unique NFT tier – Mint, Lilac, Coral, Sky, or Dandelion. Each tier provides attendees with a specific perk at this year's festival, such as VIP Weekend Passes, an Exclusive Firefly 10th Anniversary DJ Set with White Panda, Autograph Rooftop Lounge access along with Spruce Up Passes, Ferris Wheel Rides and Autograph x Firefly co-branded merchandise. For an additional on-site experience, attendees can visit the Autograph activation throughout the festival to play a special interactive digital game. Fans can collect their NFTs in advance by visiting autograph.io to unlock the ultimate festival experience.

"After very successful activations at Hangout and Electric Forest, we are thrilled to welcome Firefly Festival-goers into the Autograph community," said Dillon Rosenblatt, CEO, and Co-founder of Autograph. "In addition to providing many music fans with their first ever NFTs, we're offering real-world benefits with each Firefly Lumina. We're glad Autograph can play a role in deepening Firefly attendees' festival experiences and provide fans with a digital souvenir to commemorate their weekend."

"We are always looking for ways to give our Firefly attendees and avid music lovers the best experience while they are with us for four days at The Woodlands," said Stephanie Mezzano, Vice President and Festival Director of Firefly Music Festival. "Offering fans new and exclusive ways to enjoy their favorite performances, while also giving them an Autograph NFT to take home, is a no-brainer."

For more information on Autograph and activation deadlines to redeem a Firefly Festival, please visit autograph.io .

About Autograph

Autograph is an NFT platform that brings together the most iconic brands and legendary names in sports, entertainment, and culture to create unique digital collections and experiences for users around the world. Notable Board of Director members include Sam Bankman-Fried, Abel Tesfayeaka, The Weeknd, Peter Mattoon and Michael Meldman. Co-founded by Tom Brady and headquartered in Los Angeles, Autograph is ushering in a new era of collecting through a streamlined and inclusive process, authentic and creative products, and exclusive partnerships. Members of the star-studded Advisory Board have dropped their first collection that all sold out in record time with drops from Wayne Gretzky, Derek Jeter, Naomi Osaka, Simone Biles, Tony Hawk, Tiger Woods and more.

About AEG Presents

Combining the power of the live event with a focus on true artist development, AEG Presents is a world leader in the music and entertainment industries. Operating across three continents, the company has an unparalleled commitment to artistry, creativity, and community. Its tentpole festivals and multi-day music events — which include the iconic Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival, the legendary New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, British Summer Time at Hyde Park, Stagecoach, Hangout Festival, Electric Forest, and Firefly — continue to set the bar for the live music experience alongside such renowned clubs and theaters as Webster Hall, Eventim Apollo, Mission Ballroom, The Roxy and Forest Hills Stadium, to name a few. AEG Presents promotes global tours for such artists as Justin Bieber, Kenny Chesney, Celine Dion, Elton John, Paul McCartney, Katy Perry, The Rolling Stones, Ed Sheeran, and Taylor Swift, in addition to creating and developing an unmatched infrastructure for artist development and audience reach through its network of clubs, theatres, arenas, stadiums, renowned wholly owned brands Concerts West and Goldenvoice, and partner brands Messina Touring Group, The Bowery Presents, PromoWest Productions, Marshall Arts, and Zero Mile Presents. More information can be found at www.aegpresents.com .

About Firefly

As the largest East Coast camping festival, Firefly Music Festival as earned its reputation as one of the country's rite-of-passage destinations for music lovers across the U.S. With a similar approach to bringing fans the larger-than-life experiences that helped establish the likes of internationally renowned festivals like Glastonbury and as 'bucket list' events, Firefly has grown into one of the biggest, most-beloved music weekends in America. After last year's rapturous return, Firefly 2022 is packed full of everything that makes the festival so special - incredible sets from iconic artists, the best food and beverage offerings within the Delaware Valley, treehouse DJ sets, spirited drag brunches and a joyful pride parade; unique, moments that give Firefly its characteristic sense of fun, flare and community. Firefly is conveniently located within driving distance from major metropolitan areas on the East Coast, including Philadelphia (under two hours), Baltimore (under two hours), Washington D.C (under two hours) and New York City (three hours).

