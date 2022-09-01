Orgain Partners With FoodCorps To Launch "Food for Thought" This Back-to-School Season

Add any Orgain product to Instacart at checkout to help advance equity in school nutrition throughout September.

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With more than 30 million children relying on school meals for up to half their daily calories, the lunchroom has the power to shape the health of a generation. That's why this month, Orgain, the leader in high-quality, delicious-tasting, clean nutrition, is partnering with FoodCorps to launch Food for Thought, a back-to-school program that helps connect kids with healthy, nourishing school meals to fuel their growing minds.

Orgain is inviting consumers to participate and support FoodCorps' hands-on approach to food education by adding any Orgain item to their Instacart orders from Sept. 1 through Sept. 30. For each checkout, Orgain will make a donation to support FoodCorps' mission, up to $250,000, directly impacting the lives and futures of thousands of students. Additionally, Orgain will spotlight the unsung heroes of the school lunchroom: FoodCorps' food educators. Orgain works with a deep bench of nutritionists across the country, many of whom are advocates of FoodCorps' work because food educators help kids learn about the positive impact better nutrition has on their performance in the classroom, at home and in life. Continued support of food educators and their curricula is critical to help FoodCorps meet its goal of ensuring that by 2030, every child in the U.S. has access to food education and nourishing food in school.

Since its founding in 2009, Orgain has put access to better nutrition at the heart of its mission, a value it shares with FoodCorps. Orgain and FoodCorps believe that all children, regardless of race, place or class, deserve the opportunity to experience the vibrancy that comes from better nutrition.

"Making good, clean nutrition accessible to all was a core motivator for me when I first founded Orgain and today. I'm honored to team up with FoodCorps to continue our shared mission," said Dr. Andrew Abraham, founder and CEO of Orgain. "FoodCorps is the perfect partner to help us bring nourishing food directly to children this back-to-school season, as well as provide invaluable food education that will benefit them for years to come."

"We're thrilled to partner with Orgain to further support our students and give them the food and nutrition education they need to thrive in school," said Robert S. Harvey, president of FoodCorps. "We believe that proper nourishment for children allows for greater vibrancy in all aspects of life, and with Orgain's support, we know we can benefit the futures of thousands of children."

Orgain offers a portfolio of more than 30 items, including the No. 1 bestselling plant-based and organic protein powder, protein shake and nutritional shake in the United States, among other products. Available in more than 20 flavors, there is something for everyone, including products specially formulated for kids and athletes. For more information, please visit Orgain.com, and capture that Orgain feeling by following @DrinkOrgain on Instagram , Facebook , Twitter and YouTube .

About Orgain:

Orgain was created by Dr. Andrew Abraham, who used organic nutrition to save his own life during a battle with cancer at a young age, and now it's made to serve the diverse needs of millions. Orgain's primary purpose is to make delicious, clean, organic nutritional products to help people lead healthy, vibrant lives. Orgain products include meal replacement shakes, protein powders and snack bars for adults and kids that contain only the highest-quality ingredients, never at the cost of taste and texture. Most Orgain products are Certified Organic, and all are soy-free, gluten-free, non-GMO and free of artificial colors, flavors and preservatives. To learn more about Orgain, and Dr. Abraham's fascinating story and purpose, or to shop products and browse recipes, visit Orgain.com .

About FoodCorps:

FoodCorps partners with schools and communities to nourish kids' health, education and sense of belonging so that every child in every school experiences the joy and power of food. Our AmeriCorps members serve alongside educators and school nutrition leaders to provide kids with nourishing meals, food education and culturally affirming experiences with food that celebrate and nurture the whole child. Building on this direct service, FoodCorps advocates for policy change, grows networks and develops leaders in service of every kid's health and well-being. Our goal is that by 2030, every child will have access to food education and nourishing food in school. To learn more about FoodCorps' work across the country, visit FoodCorps.org or follow @foodcorps on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/orgain-partners-with-foodcorps-to-launch-food-for-thought-this-back-to-school-season-301615909.html

SOURCE Orgain