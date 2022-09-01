Pink Energy Names Roger Kuznia as its Director of Marketing

Fast-Growing Company Taps Homegrown Talent for this Key Role

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pink Energy, one of the nation's fastest growing solar energy and energy efficiency companies, has named Roger Kuznia as its Director of Marketing.

Kuznia spent more than 15 years in sports journalism with three national brands before joining Pink Energy. He made the transition to the solar industry four years ago and has flourished along with the company. He leads Pink Energy's internal and external communications efforts by telling the company's story in social media, blogs, press releases, newsletters, town halls, online forums and videos. He also coordinates the execution of sponsorships that promote the Pink Energy brand, which drives engagement and, in turn, ultimately results in additional sales.

"Roger's dedication to Pink Energy has been apparent since the early days of his time with our company, and his work has shown that he's worthy of the opportunity," Pink Energy CEO Jayson Waller said. "We love that he's earned the chance to take on this important position and drive our company to additional heights."

Since joining the company in 2018, Kuznia has seen the company grow from serving five states and generating just over $100 million in revenue to one that now serves 16 states and totaling nearly $600 million in revenue in 2021. That performance earned the company a spot on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America. It's an honor the business has achieved five of the last six years.

"Massive, massive honor for me. I couldn't be more proud to continue growing my career with Pink Energy," Kuznia said. "I'm incredibly grateful for all the chances I've already had to elevate the brand, and now I'm excited to take it a step further."

Pink Energy is a leading energy efficiency company that provides premium high-quality solar panels as part of a complete energy-savings package for residential customers. The company launched in 2014 in Mooresville, N.C., and today has over 1,000 employees, including a commercial division. Operating in 16 states, it has been ranked on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies five times in the last six years and is committed to doing good things for the planet and good things for people by helping them to live lives powered by the sun. For more information, visit http://www.gopink.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

