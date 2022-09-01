Direct Selling Self-Regulatory Council Refers Vyvo Earnings Claims to the Federal Trade Commission for Possible Enforcement Action

MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Direct Selling Self-Regulatory Council (DSSRC) of BBB National Programs referred certain Vyvo, Inc. earnings claims to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) for possible enforcement action after the direct selling company marketing a smartwatch, DNA and genetics testing, as well as nutritional supplements, failed to respond to DSSRC's inquiry.

At issue in DSSRC's inquiry are earnings claims disseminated by salesforce members on social media implying that participating in the company's business opportunity will result in earning significant, career-level income.

The earnings claims in question were brought to the company's attention by DSSRC as part of its ongoing independent monitoring of the direct selling marketplace. The Vyvo earnings claims in question include, but are not limited to:

"Vyvo make passive income long time, Vyvo can save your life everytime, Vyvo helps you make more money, Vyvo is a good and independent business, Vyvo wants to people all over the world to be rich"

"Are you okay with NOT having the Financial and Time freedom you deserve? Would you like to earn you piece of TECH MONEY?"

"Discover how to earn an additional income or maybe completely change your life with VYVO's opportunities."

"Passive income every day even if you are just a customer You can earn lots of $$$ Become a partner "

"You can now start your own business in technology. It's simple and rewarding, let me help you. Part-time or full, improve your finances today…#financialfreedom #beyourownboss"

"Take advantage of the benefits and boost your business thank to the VYVO Power Boost Promotion #financialfreedom #residualincome"

"Ask me how you can have an opportunity to create residual income in your spare time with this Amazing Technology Giant!"

"Just imagine being rewarded for members you have introduced in this incredible community and then profiting from the members they have introduced with no limit on you potential."

"Tired of the 9 to 5 grind? Tired of sitting in traffic every morning at 8am ? Tired of your boss??? Dm me now /WhatsApp:+1(312-270-1273) to link up with ($1,800) in 3 days for more details on how to build a residual income!!!!'✅"

? Tired of your boss??? Dm me now /WhatsApp:+1(312-270-1273) to link up with in 3 days for more details on how to build a residual income!!!!'✅" "Customer Referral Program and we are confident that it will provide you with a solid foundation to help you achieve your financial goals through the Smart PayPlan.These are some of the commissions you will be paid : Fast Retail Bonus, Cashback bonus, Money Box, Builder Brick Bonus, Generation matching bonus, Business development bonus, Vyvo ranks. This is your opportunity to have financial freedom."

"The fastest growing markets worldwide great products with real market demand, an easy customer referral program that is completely free to join the lucrative compensation, the most exciting instant bonuses in the industry"

DSSRC expressed its concern that such earnings claims convey the message that participants in the company's business opportunity can generally expect to earn significant and career-level income.

The company was first sent a Notice of Inquiry from DSSRC in June 2022, after DSSRC was able to identify contact information for the company, to which the company did not respond. After several additional attempts to contact the company, the company failed to respond to DSSRC's inquiry and provide substantiation for the claims.

In accordance with DSSRC's Policies and Procedures, if a company does not respond to DSSRC or declines to participate, DSSRC will issue a case decision indicating the company was unresponsive or declined to participate in the DSSRC process and refer the matter to the appropriate government agency. Moreover, according to section (V)(B) of the DSSRC Policies and Procedures, if the subject company fails to submit a responsive statement, DSSRC may refer the matter to an appropriate government agency for review and possible law enforcement action. Accordingly, based upon the company's failure to respond to DSSRC in the self-regulatory process, DSSRC referred this matter to the FTC.

