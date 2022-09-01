St. Croix Hospice Offers Free Screenings at the Minnesota State Fair

Memory Loss Tests Provided in Health Fair 11 Building Over Labor Day Weekend

ST. PAUL, Minn., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Croix Hospice, headquartered in Minnesota, will provide free memory loss screenings to attendees of the Minnesota State Fair during Labor Day weekend 2022. To access this service, fair attendees can visit the St. Croix Hospice booth located within the fairground's Health Fair 11 building at 1315 Cooper Street. The booth will be staffed by St. Croix Hospice between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2 through Sunday, Sept. 4; and between 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5.

"According to the Alzheimer's Association, about one in nine people ages 65 and older currently have Alzheimer's dementia," said St. Croix Hospice Chief Medical Officer Dr. Andrew Mayo, "and the number of Americans with Alzheimer's is only expected to increase as a large proportion of our population grows older. Because Alzheimer's is a progressive disease, memory loss screenings can provide critical detection of early-onset symptoms. Fortunately, the earlier someone is diagnosed, the more opportunities there are for treatment and intervention."

St. Croix Hospice specialty care programs include the agency's North Star Dementia Program, which offers proactive symptom management of Alzheimer's disease and dementia-related disorders with the goal of providing a safe environment and improved quality of life for hospice patients, families and caregivers.

St. Croix Hospice supports patients, their families and caregivers when they need us the most, delivering exceptional hospice care 24 hours a day, 365 days a year and wherever a patient calls home. With branches in Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin, St. Croix Hospice takes pride in round-the-clock availability, prompt response and same day admissions – including during evenings, weekends and holidays. Contact St. Croix Hospice 24/7 at 855-278-2764 or stcroixhospice.com.

