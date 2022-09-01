Pixlee TurnTo Earns 2022 Great Place to Work Certification™

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixlee TurnTo is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work®. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Pixlee TurnTo. This year, 96% of employees said it's a great place to work – 46 points higher than the average U.S. company.

Pixlee TurnTo's mission to bring customer-powered commerce to brands centers on the talented community of employees dedicated to building an exceptional product and nurturing relationships with clients. By combining a service-driven approach with best-in-class software, the Pixlee TurnTo team externalizes the culture recognized through the Great Place to Work® certification.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation. "Great Place to Work Certification™ isn't something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Pixlee TurnTo is one of the best companies to work for in the country."

Pixlee TurnTo's culture is rooted in employee-centric values that champion growth, learning, transparency and honesty. Pixlee TurnTo is a remote-first organization in the U.S., enabling the team to work flexibly. In addition, Pixlee TurnTo offers a flexible paid time off policy in the U.S. to empower employees to take the time needed to recharge at their own pace.

"We're thrilled to see Pixlee TurnTo recognized by the Great Place to Work® organization. We're excited to continue growing our organization with our values and culture at our core. " – George Eberstadt, CEO of Pixlee TurnTo

According to Great Place to Work research , job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

About Pixlee TurnTo

Pixlee TurnTo combines social user-generated content (UGC), ratings & reviews, and influencer marketing tools into one cohesive software suite to unlock community-powered commerce for brands. With our software, brands can build a cost-effective library of high-quality creative assets from their community, improve ecommerce experiences by integrating engaging and product-tagged UGC, and amplify customer stories.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pixlee-turnto-earns-2022-great-place-to-work-certification-301616053.html

SOURCE Pixlee TurnTo