NFP Welcomes Tevin Smith to its Management and Professional Liability Practice

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NFP, a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager and retirement advisor, today announced it has hired Tevin Smith as senior vice president in its Management and Professional Liability practice within NFP's Specialty business. In this role, Smith will serve as the operations technology leader, working with a team to develop analytical insights to support data-driven growth strategies for NFP clients. He will report to Matthew Schott, managing director, Management and Professional Liability.

"We're thrilled to welcome Tevin to the Management and Professional Liability team at NFP," said Schott. "Tevin is an excellent leader and proven change agent with deep experience developing management and professional liability programs. As an innovative and experienced professional who understands how data and analytics enhance execution and client outcomes, Tevin will be a tremendous asset as we continue to manage our growth, scale our operations and advance our strategic plan."

Smith comes to NFP from Aon, where he served in a variety of roles, most recently as senior vice president and senior account executive managing large client relationships. Prior to this, he was a client relationship director leading Willis Towers Watson's FINMAR practice in the U.S. Smith received his Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Georgia State University's J. Mack Robinson College of Business.

"I am excited to join NFP and support a growing Management and Professional Liability team that values specialized expertise," said Smith. "NFP is building a differentiated Specialty business, and I am excited to work with experts dedicated to providing the insights clients need to more effectively manage complex risks."

