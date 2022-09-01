Fusion Named One of the 2022 PEOPLE Companies that Care

OMAHA, Neb., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place to Work and PEOPLE magazine have honored Fusion Medical Staffing as one of the 2022 PEOPLE Companies that Care. Earning this spot means Fusion is one of the best companies to work for in the country.

The Companies that Care award is based on over 1 million employee survey responses and data from companies representing more than 6.1 million U.S. employees. In that survey, 98% of Fusion's employees said Fusion Medical Staffing is a great place to work.

"We're so grateful for our employees who made it possible for us to be honored in such a great way," said Steve Koesters, Fusion President and CEO. "Our people at Fusion work hard every day to ensure everyone we touch has a better life, and being recognized with an award the celebrates that is such a big accomplishment in our book."

The Companies that Care list is highly competitive. Great Place to Work selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies were only considered if they are a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization, and are assessed on how well they create a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.

"Caring isn't about being 'nice,'" says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's about understanding the real needs of your people, of your community and of the world—and showing up in ways that make a meaningful impact. These companies make that kind of caring for people, and even the environment, part of their daily fabric."

Fusion Medical Staffing has also been honored as a Fortune Best Workplaces for Millennials and Best Medium Workplaces. The company is hiring across several departments. You can apply today at fusionmedstaff.com.

About the PEOPLE Companies that Care®

Great Place to Work selected the PEOPLE Companies that Care by gathering and analyzing over 1 million confidential survey responses and data from companies representing more than 6.1 million U.S. employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ survey.

About Fusion Medical Staffing:

Fusion Medical Staffing connects traveling healthcare professionals with their dream job anywhere in the country. We give our travelers the support they need to be heroes in their workplace. We exist to ensure everyone we touch has a better life. We strive to stay humble, driven, and positive.

Media Contact:

Leah Kemple

402.575.5625

343722@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fusion-named-one-of-the-2022-people-companies-that-care-301616017.html

SOURCE Fusion Medical Staffing