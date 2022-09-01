Unbounded Capital Summit in New York showing the scalable blockchain ecosystem

ZUG, Switzerland, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BSV Blockchain Association is excited to announce the first annual Unbounded Capital Summit . The event is being held on 8 September 2022 in New York City at Dream Downtown .

The summit is by invite only and has an exclusive list of roughly 80 attendees. Some of the attendees include limited partners, prominent venture and hedge fund managers, fintech and blockchain entrepreneurs, and institutional and family office investors. The event will offer a day of talks and panels from Unbounded partners and founders, VCs, and investors who are invested in building in the blockchain world.

The summit is being hosted by Unbounded Capital to help promote a network and provide great opportunities for on-chain companies to meet experts and investors. Unbounded Capital envisions businesses leveraging scalable blockchains and playing a predominant role in shaping how people interact with and use the internet in the coming decades. It is also committed to working with and helping entrepreneurs achieve that vision.

Managing Director of the BSV Blockchain Association, Patrick Prinz said: "We are excited about the first-of-its-kind summit within the scalable blockchain world. It is an opportunity to educate investors and entrepreneurs on the benefits of blockchain whether it is within gaming, micropayments , or leveraging an immutable data ledger for all sorts of data storage."

"As an Association, we are committed to showing how bitcoin and the blockchain are useful for the public, governments, and industries. We are working to demonstrate how scalable and useful Bitcoin's original protocol is for making micropayments and big data applications worldwide. It makes us happy to see other prominent players in the space showcasing the great technology being developed on BSV like Unbounded Capital."

Unbounded Capital Managing Partner, Zach Resnick said: "This being our first summit is a great opportunity for us to connect the dots between innovators and key industry investors. However, this summit is a lot more than just networking, it is a showcase of what is being created and developed within the ecosystem of scalable blockchains. Between the panels on topics like gaming and payments, to talks from the founders of companies including Handcash and Run, we are confident everyone that will come to the summit will leave inspired and having learned a lot about the forefront of blockchain technology today."

BSV is the ideal blockchain for enterprise and government projects. With unbounded on-chain scaling, the BSV blockchain meets the needs of large-scale technology applications: high transaction volumes, fast speed, predictable low fees, micropayment capabilities, and greater data capacity. Its powerful technical capabilities enable smart contracts, tokenization, IoT device management, computation and more. As a public ledger, BSV also enables transparency, auditability and more honesty for governments, citizens, and enterprises. Applications on BSV now span a wide array of industry sectors – media & entertainment, social media, online games, Metaverse/AR/VR , digital advertising, data integrity, ID management, government services, supply chain, accounting, RegTech, distributed network intelligence, Internet of Things, and financial services. BSV also supports an environment-friendly and regulation-compliant blockchain ecosystem that enterprises and governments want.

