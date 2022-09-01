LUV Car Wash Completes Las Vegas Acquisition and Rebranding of All Vegas Locations

National express car wash platform adds new location to its greater Las Vegas market presence

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LUV Car Wash just completed the rebranding of all its Las Vegas locations in record timing and recently closed on another car wash in the market. The LUV team also added equipment and improvements in-tunnel to meet the LUV standard of a clean, dry and shiny car!

All locations in the Las Vegas area are now branded under the LUV brand. Plus, the national express car wash platform acquired Foamy's at 5730 S. Jones Blvd. in Las Vegas. LUV transformed the Foamy's location into a LUV-branded site, with this location now utilizing the latest technology, including a belt-drive conveyor and license plate recognition. This site brings LUV's Las Vegas market total to six locations, with a seventh location slated to open in late September at 7427 Rainbow Blvd.

"We're excited to grow our brand in another major U.S. market and share more of our amazing car wash experience with the Las Vegas area," said CEO Darren Skarecky. "Las Vegas was the first market that we rebranded, and we have been thrilled with how the sites have turned out. We are looking forward to continuing to rebrand all our sites in each of the markets we operate in across the country. We're anticipating expanding our footprint to 10 to 12 locations in this market, and we're happy with the progress we've made. We look forward to sharing the LUV in Sin City!"

LUV currently has 59 operating car washes throughout Atlanta, Ft. Lauderdale, Jacksonville, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, San Diego and Savannah, Georgia, with additional locations in the pipeline. For more information, visit LUVCarWash.com.

About LUV Car Wash

Headquartered in Gilbert, Arizona, LUV Car Wash was founded in 2021 by industry veterans Darren Skarecky, JT Thomson and Susquehanna Private Capital. LUV is a nationwide express car wash platform focused on enhancing the customer experience. Through its aggressive, multi-pronged growth strategy, the company plans to expand across the country. For more information about LUV Car Wash, visit LUVCarWash.com.

Contact:

Blake Heckel, Champion Management

972.930.9933

343730@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/luv-car-wash-completes-las-vegas-acquisition-and-rebranding-of-all-vegas-locations-301616194.html

SOURCE LUV Car Wash