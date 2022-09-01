ñol

Schelin Uldricks & Co. Successfully Arranges $10,387,000 in Financing for Olmos Creek Shopping Center

by PRNewswire
September 1, 2022 8:45 AM | 2 min read

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Schelin Uldricks & Co. is pleased to announce that it has arranged a $10,387,000 loan to refinance and stabilize Olmos Creek Shopping Center, a 102,254 square foot retail center in suburban San Antonio, Texas. The new financing enables the property owners to pay off their maturing debt and provides more time to execute key leases and stabilize the property.

"Commercial real estate backed by retail tenants is more challenging to finance in the current state of markets, especially shopping centers that are not anchored by grocery stores," commented Ethan Schelin, Managing Partner at Schelin Uldricks & Co. "Most lenders have significantly pulled back on their proceeds or have exited the market entirely due to uncertainty in the capital markets and robust inflation. Despite the challenging markets, we found a debt fund that was isolated from many of these challenges and executed the loan for our client."

"This deal was put into application in late June when market uncertainty was at its highest. Many loans at that time were being repriced, resized, or rejected," remarked Derek Uldricks, Managing Partner at Schelin Uldricks & Co. "Our team was able to execute a challenging transaction in a rapidly changing environment."

Built between 1996 and 2004, Olmos Creek Shopping Center is located at the intersection of Huebner Road and NW Military Parkway in San Antonio. The property is leased to a mix of tenants that include a fitness center, family fun park, dollar store, and several inline restaurants and retailers.

About Schelin Uldricks & Co.

www.schelinuldricks.com

Schelin Uldricks & Co. is a boutique firm offering investment banking services with a focus on providing capital solutions to real estate companies and other mid-sized businesses.

Headquartered in Orange County, CA, Schelin Uldricks & Co. embodies a progressive entrepreneurial culture focused on integrity, transparency, execution, and ingenuity. The founding partners bring over 25 years of collective capital markets experience in investment banking, private equity, and real estate finance. The company offers a broad array of services, including debt and equity placement, M&A, GP advisory, divestitures, and financial restructuring.

Media Contact:

Derek Uldricks

808-987-8671

343753@email4pr.com 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/schelin-uldricks--co-successfully-arranges-10-387-000-in-financing-for-olmos-creek-shopping-center-301616014.html

SOURCE Schelin Uldricks & Co. LLC

