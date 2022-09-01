Amid Rapid Growth in Supply Chain, SDI Appoints Alina Aronova to Lead Enterprise Transformation

SDI Welcomes New Chief Transformation Officer to further Empower Supply Chain Innovation at Scale.

BRISTOL,Pa., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SDI, the leader in digital supply chain solutions and services recently announced the appointment of Alina Aronova as Chief Transformation Officer to head the Company's newly formed Enterprise Transformation Office.

"Demand for end-to-end supply chain visibility and control has increased dramatically since the initial COVID pandemic. During that time, SDI has been leading our customers and the industry at large on a digital transformation journey to evaluate processes, connect and better leverage data to drive action, and empower their supply chain function to optimize operations across their organization," said Chris Moore, President, and CEO of SDI. "In the process of transforming the supply chain for our customers, SDI has also undergone a transformation. The addition of Alina will improve enterprise knowledge management and align cross-functional teams to create a more efficient and fulfilling working eco-system that will enable SDI to scale rapidly while positioning the company for sustained growth and maximizing long-term business opportunities."

For more than 23 years, Alina has led business and technology transformations across multiple industries. While serving as a member of the SDI board of directors, Alina's contribution was invaluable in the Company's strategic partnership with Fairmarkit, the Boston-based intelligent sourcing platform that is transforming procurement with automation, to strengthen SDI's digital footprint.

"During my tenure as a board member, I have witnessed first-hand the speed and ingenuity of business transformation SDI is capable of. I am humbled and excited about this opportunity to join a world-class organization and senior leadership team to pave the way toward SDI's limitless future." Her strong track record of creating record growth and critical transformations in diverse organizations will further drive SDI's mission to change the way people think about and manage the supply chain.

Before joining SDI, Alina served as Senior Vice President of Technology Operations at Cengage in Boston. Prior to Cengage, Alina was Vice President of Process Management and IT at Shark Ninja, and Senior Director of IT Legal and Compliance PMO at John Hancock Financial Services/Global Manulife. She holds a B.S. in Business Administration: MIS and Marketing from Northeastern University and an M.B.A. from Babson College. Presently, she is pursuing her Executive Certificate in Strategy and Innovation from MIT Sloan School of Management.

About SDI

SDI is a supply chain solutions and services company that specializes in helping large, multi- site facilities and plant maintenance leaders reduce costs and risks while driving overall performance results and outcomes. Over SDI's more than 50 years of experience, the Company has helped hundreds of organizations align and integrate their parts supply chain with their FM and EAM strategies to drive improvements in KPIs such as first call completion, mean time to repair, and wrench time.

The company's service offering is further enhanced by their ZEUS Digital Supply Chain Management platform which includes the mobile apps -- ZEUS Ordering, ZEUS Materials Management, PPE As-A-Service and ZEUS Integrated Parts Management (IPM) -- now available on the Apple Store.

SDI's digital supply chain solutions coordinate and align with overall facilities management, enterprise risk management, and reliability strategies. Lower costs, smarter inventories and more reliable facilities are all natural results from a more connected supply chain.

