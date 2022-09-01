ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Medivir to present at the Pareto Securities' Healthcare conference

by PRNewswire
September 1, 2022 8:43 AM | 2 min read

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medivir AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: MVIR) today announces that the company will present at the Pareto Securities´ Healthcare conference on September 7, 2022. CEO Jens Lindberg will present the company and the clinical development of the focus project fostroxacitabine bralpamide (fostrox) in primary liver cancer. The presentation will be held at 15.45 CET at Sergel Hub, Sveavägen 10A in Stockholm.

The presentation will be available after the meeting on Medivirs website; www.medivir.com.

For additional information, please contact
Magnus Christensen, CFO, Medivir AB
Telephone: +46 8 5468 3100
E-mail: magnus.christensen@medivir.com

Medivir in brief
Medivir develops innovative drugs with a focus on cancer where the unmet medical needs are high. The drug candidates are directed toward indication areas where available therapies are limited or missing and there are great opportunities to offer significant improvements to patients. Medivir is focusing on the development of fostroxacitabine bralpamide (MIV-818), a pro-drug designed to selectively treat liver cancer cells and to minimize side effects. Collaborations and partnerships are important parts of Medivir's business model, and the drug development is conducted either by Medivir or in partnership. Birinapant, a SMAC mimetic, is exclusively outlicensed to IGM Biosciences IGMS to be developed in combination with IGM-antibodies for the treatment of solid tumors. Medivir's share MVIR is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's Small Cap list. www.medivir.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/medivir/r/medivir-to-present-at-the-pareto-securities--healthcare-conference,c3624584

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/652/3624584/1622171.pdf

Press release (PDF)

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medivir-to-present-at-the-pareto-securities-healthcare-conference-301616414.html

SOURCE Medivir

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: trade showsPress Releases