SSFF & ASIA Supported "KODANSHA CINEMA CREATORS' LAB" Worldwide Call for Submissions

TOKYO, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia (SSFF & ASIA), officially recognized by the Academy Awards®︎ and one of Asia's largest international short film festivals will open for global submissions on September 1st. The "Kodansha Cinema Creators' Lab" is a Kodansha project, supported by SSFF & ASIA calling out for short film projects worldwide for the purpose of discovering and supporting talented new filmmakers and visual creators. All formats and genres; live-action, CG, animation, etc., are welcome. Please send us a proposal/pitch with storyboard, script, etc., and a resume. The 3 best projects will be awarded 10-million yen to be put towards production costs.

You can apply as individuals, corporations, or organizations. Directors, producers, animators, CG creators, and production companies are welcome to apply. Actors with their own pitches and starring themselves are also welcome!

We look forward to hearing from you!

SSFF & ASIA is supporting Kodansha's new project, "We'll give you 10 million yen to make a short film." SSFF & ASIA supports Kodansha's efforts to discover and support filmmakers!

This is an ambitious project with the ultimate goal of winning an award at an international film festival under the full backing of Kodansha, from discussions on the film production to funding and publicity.

This project was announced at the SSFF & ASIA 2022 Awards Ceremony held on June 20th this year. The selected pitches will receive 10 million yen to fund the complete cost of production of a short film, and an editor from Kodansha will oversee the project until its completion.

Mr. Yoshinobu Noma, Kodansha's President and CEO, stated that, "Our editors will support the production of not only games but also films through a "one-on-one dialogue" with the creators. Kodansha, which has always supported creators, is delighted to meet new talented creators to discover new possibilities in the field of visual images.

[Global Submission Form]



Please apply from the Kodansha Cinema Creators Lab Member Application Form.

Period: September 1, 2022 (Thursday) 2:00pm to November 30, 2022 (Wednesday) 11:59pm JST

Cinema Creator's Lab Official website：https://www.shortshorts.org/kccl/en/

