We Are Art Through the Eyes of Annalaura to Premiere in Los Angeles on September 16 and New York September 23

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- We Are Art Through the Eyes of Annalaura, a documentary filmed on location in Naples, Italy, will open at the Laemmle Monica in Los Angeles on September 16 and at the Village East in New York September 23. The filmmakers will participate in Q&A sessions with the audience in both cities at the Friday evening performances (check local listings for details).

This 69-minute-long film was directed by and features Italy's Annalaura di Luggo, well-known in her country's art world for her unique work. The documentary depicts Annalaura's journey as she undertakes her most artistic challenge, creating Colloculi, an immersive, multi-media, interactive art installation constructed in the shape of a Giant Eye made of recycled aluminum, symbolizing environmental rebirth and recycling. She incorporates her artistic visualization of the lives of four young people who, in their own way, found a spiritual path out of the darkness and into the light, reclaiming their self-esteem and finding new value in life. When Colloculi is installed in a museum, the viewer can see himself reflected in the lens along with the four protagonists and thus becomes art himself.

In making the announcement, Annalaura di Luggo shared the inspiration for the film, "My greatest desire is social inclusion. Each human being is one of God's wonderful creatures. I decided to explore the human nature through vision, investigating the eye, which is often referred to as the mirror of the soul."

All proceeds from the box office of We Are Art Through the Eyes of Annalaura will be donated to The Ed Asner Family Center for neurodivergent individuals and their families seeking wholeness in all attitudes of life. The Center acts as an oasis of balance and thought, of interaction and education giving children and adults of all levels of ability a chance at dignity, confidence, and self-respect.

