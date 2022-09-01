PANGEA Global Technologies, Inc. Promotes Paul Boettcher, CPA, from SVP of Finance to Chief Financial Officer

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PANGEA Global Technologies, Inc. (PGT), the leading technology solutions provider and manufacturer of LED lighting, today announced the promotion of Paul N. Boettcher, CPA, from Senior Vice President of Finance to the company's Chief Financial Officer. Boettcher brings more than a decade of experience in finance operations and analysis, acquisitions and integrations.

As PGT's CFO, Boettcher will focus on capital structure, new growth initiatives, systems integrations and scaling of the software division. Boettcher said he was drawn to the role because of the company's unique position as a vertically integrated technology solutions provider emerging from the solid foundation of its manufacturing history.

"I'm excited to grow with Pangea Global Technologies and contribute to this outstanding culture and expansion as its Chief Financial Officer. I look forward to partnering closely with the leadership team to continue to drive consistent growth and innovation," said Boettcher.

Before joining PGT as SVP, Finance, Boettcher served as the controller for the top west coast cannabis multi-state operator, Unrivaled Brands, Inc. During his time at Unrivaled Brands, Inc., he managed the finance and accounting functions across three business segments of a public company, completed finance operation integrations for three acquisitions and lead annual consolidated company audits and quarterly reviews for SEC filing. Boettcher's career also includes leadership positions at Loudpack, MM Enterprises Inc., and Oakmont Corporation.

"Paul has done an excellent job as SVP of Finance, and we are eager to appoint him to CFO," said Bryan Fried, Chairman and CEO of PGT. "Paul is the winning combination of a meticulous and visionary leader, and his success in overseeing our finance and accounting functions has been critical to our continued focus on growth."

