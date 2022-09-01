Bridgecrest Launches GoFi to Create Digital-First Lending Platform

TEMPE, Ariz., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridgecrest, one of the country's leading digital financial services providers, announced the launch of its newest affiliate, GoFi, an AI-enabled, digital-first lending platform. Leveraging Bridgecrest's robust auto lending experience, GoFi is focused on offering its innovative white-label and co-branded auto finance solutions to banks, lenders and other partners, with the goal of meaningfully expanding partners' existing buy box to allow them to serve more customers.

"We are incredibly excited to build on our history of creating innovative lending solutions with the launch of GoFi," commented Bridgecrest CEO, Mary Leigh Phillips. "Providing a great customer experience while expanding access to credit enables our partners to increase sales, improve unit economics, and better engage and serve customers long-term."

Built on a proprietary loan origination system and powered by its integrated machine learning algorithms, GoFi provides auto-decisioned responses across the full credit spectrum. Through simple, intuitive offers, GoFi aims to help partners expand their brand impact and deliver a better customer experience.

"Our flexible, fully automated next gen lending platform provides easy integrations to help increase conversion and enhance the lifetime customer relationship for our partners," added GoFi's Head of Lending, Karl Stabler.

GoFi's program comes to market at a time when lenders and other market participants are embracing the challenges associated with adapting to a quickly evolving auto landscape. To learn more about GoFi's product offerings, please visit https://go-fi.com.

About GoFi

GoFi is an AI-centric, licensed auto finance company built for a digital-first world. Built upon an entirely cloud based infrastructure, GoFi provides a highly scalable next-gen lending platform that enables the best brands to deliver the best customer experience. GoFi powers solutions ranging from traditional turn-down finance arrangements to fully integrated co-branded finance and digital retail partnerships. GoFi is based in Dallas, TX.

About Bridgecrest

Bridgecrest is a leading digital financial services provider headquartered in Tempe, Arizona. Bridgecrest provides over $2 billion in auto loan financing annually and has financed over $25 billion in vehicle purchases over the past 20 years. Bridgecrest also provides account servicing for auto loans originated and held by others and, in total, serves 1,000,000+ active customers in the U.S. across a $16+ billion serviced portfolio. By leveraging an omnichannel approach, Bridgecrest offers customers simple and convenient solutions to manage their accounts. In addition, through its subsidiary, SilverRock, Bridgecrest provides claims administration and sells ancillary products, including vehicle service contracts and guaranteed auto protection.

