MFS Listed Among the San Diego Business Journal's "Best Places to Work 2022"

For over three decades, MFS has led the Consumer Finance Solutions industry by harnessing the power of a healthy team culture

OCEANSIDE, Calif., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Monterey Financial (MFS) is honored to be listed among the area's "Best Places to Work 2022," according to the San Diego Business Journal. MFS has proudly served thousands of business clients during its 30+ years in operation, leading the Consumer Finance, Loan Servicing Management, and Delinquent Account Recovery space while emphasizing a compassionate customer service approach. The company's top position among consumer finance professionals and its staunch reputation for effectively improving clients' bottom line are largely the result of intentionally supporting and investing in its greatest asset: its people.

"We take great pride in being recognized within the community we've called home for over three decades," says MFS Executive Vice President John Owens. "Each of our employees is instrumental in our mission to empower every business with the ability to optimize their sales through consumer financing, while maximizing cash recovery. We've always tried to cultivate an environment where employees feel they have ample support, the ability to grow, and are working towards their own long term life and career goals."

In addition to a variety of company wide employment benefits, MFS motivates team members with:

Resources/training that support connection and individual opportunity for future growth

An Employee Profit Sharing Plan which allows employees to participate in company growth and achieve their long term financial goals

A Benefits Package that includes Medical, Dental, Vision, Life, Mental Health, and Disability coverage

Wellness contests that promote a healthy work-life balance, with motivational prize bonuses and rewards

A work environment built around collaboration, positivity, and a commitment to achieving individual goals

Regular company outings and events that allow team members to celebrate their collective success

A longtime consumer finance solutions pioneer, MFS offers the expert insight and effective approach to support business owners in various industries with efficient receivables recovery and funding programs. Monterey Financial has built a 30+ year reputation for providing excellent, compassionate customer service while engaging advanced fintech-based approaches that streamline the client experience. Discover why MFS is a trusted leader in loan servicing/delinquent debt recovery, strategic financing, and more. Contact Monterey here or call 1-800-456-2225.

About Monterey Financial Services:

Monterey's mission statement: To empower every business with the ability to optimize their sales through financing while maximizing growth and cash recovery. Monterey Financial Services has forged a reputation for unparalleled customer service, developing tailor-made consumer finance solutions for businesses selling products and services to consumers. Solutions are built to fit clients' requirements, whether they bundle Monterey services together or use what appeals to their specific needs. With services such as consumer finance , rent-to-own financing, loan servicing , custodial services, and delinquent debt collections , clients have the opportunity to profit from consumer receivables of all credit classifications and all stages of the receivables life cycle. With industry-leading results, Monterey remains committed to combining the best technology with its talented staff to achieve a primary objective for its clients to optimize portfolio performance. For further information, please visit the company's website at www.montereyfinancial.com .

