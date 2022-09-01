Enso Village Celebrates "Topping Off"

Construction Milestone Celebrated with Future Residents, San Francisco Zen Center and Kendal Corporation Leadership

HEALDSBURG, Calif., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 100 people gathered at a ceremonial beam signing to celebrate the final piece of framing for the new Enso Village located in Healdsburg, California. The new Zen-inspired Life Plan community, which is being collaboratively developed by the San Francisco Zen Center and Kendal Corporation, is on schedule to welcome its first residents in late summer/early fall of 2023.

On hand were future residents along with the community's new CEO, Rosemary Jordan, Enso Village Spiritual Director Susan O'Connell, and Linda Ruth Cutts, Senior Dharma Teacher for the San Francisco Zen Center. Also in attendance were Sean Kelly, CEO of Kendal Corporation, Amy Harrison, CFO and Steve Bailey, SVP of Development and New Business for Kendal. Tammy Moratto led the marketing team in organizing the event.

"San Francisco Zen Center and Kendal are both over 50 years old and share a commitment to deep listening and active collaboration," said Susan O'Connell, Spiritual Director for Enso Village. "We enjoy a harmonious relationship with Healdsburg city staff and planning commission members. It is exciting to begin to include our future residents in this collaboration and celebrate the excellent work of our construction team. As we toured the site with many of our future residents, they could feel the power of seeing this dream take shape and becoming a reality."

Sean Kelly, CEO of The Kendal Corporation, said of the new community, "This is a pioneering opportunity. More and more, aging individuals are making it clear – through their words, actions and resources – that their needs are changing. Enso Village's transformational, person-centered approach is a crucial next step to not only hear, but meet, those shifting needs and aspirations. We foresee the future of communities like these as one that reaches higher than needs-based care, toward an innovative culture authentically grown and fully lived."

"The beam signing was the first time that future residents of Enso Village had a chance to gather and tour the property, to truly experience the start of their future homes" said Rosemary Jordan, CEO of Enso Village. "Having the construction team share in this milestone, while navigating these tours with insights on the care that has gone into this project is truly remarkable, and one of the many reasons why I feel incredibly lucky to be a part of this team."

A beam was placed outside the Enso Village Preview Center for attendees to sign in commemoration of the completion of this part of the construction phase. The beam was then transported to the site located in north Healdsburg, and carefully lifted into place atop the last of the steel construction buildings.

When completed, Enso Village will exceed the LEED Gold Standard for energy efficiency and construction materials, will be nearly 100% electric and participate in renewable energy programs, and will immediately generate about 75 kilowatts of electricity from on-site solar. The community will also include a comprehensive water conservation strategy and will achieve greenhouse gas emissions targets that are significantly better than city standards. Enso Village will offer 221 independent living residences and 54 support facilities for memory care and assisted living, set among rolling hills in wine country. The community will offer a Zendo for meditation, healthy dining options, and will focus on living lightly on the land, while contributing widely to the greater Healdsburg community. Enso Village was designed by Oakland-based HKIT Architects along with Seattle-based Mithun Architects and is being built by The Weitz Company.

Focused on mindfulness and living fully in the present moment, the property will be built with cornerstones including closeness to nature, environmental stewardship, contemplative care and healthy life choices. The Zen-inspired property involves a wine country-contemporary campus with seven gable-roof buildings "wrapping" four courtyards connected by breezeways and covered walkways.

About Enso Village: Enso Village is a Zen-inspired Life Plan community in Healdsburg, CA, with a focus on mindful aging, the joys of nature, environmental stewardship, contemplative care and healthy life choices for adults 60+. For more information visit www.enso.kendal.org or call 707-756-5036.

About Kendal: Founded on Quaker principles and guided by its Values and Practices, the operating Kendal affiliates provide independent living, assisted living, memory support, skilled nursing and rehabilitation care. Kendal-affiliated senior living communities are in Hanover, New Hampshire; Ithaca and Sleepy Hollow, New York; Northampton and Easthampton, Massachusetts; Lexington, Virginia; metro Washington, D.C.; Chicago; Kennett Square, West Chester and Newtown, Pennsylvania; and Oberlin, Ohio. Enso Village, a Zen-inspired Life Plan Community, currently is under development in Healdsburg, California. In Ohio, Kentucky and Massachusetts, Kendal at Home combines the security of a continuing care retirement community with the freedom and independence of living at home.

