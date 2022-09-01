Breez Health Partners with NRHA to Streamline Financial Assistance at Rural Hospitals

KALAMAZOO, Mich., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare technology company Breez Health is now an official partner of National Rural Health Association (NRHA). Breez simplifies patient-facing and internal financial assistance/charity care processes, empowering hospitals to drive organizational growth, and affordability of care to vulnerable members of their communities.

NRHA's mission is to provide leadership on rural health issues through advocacy, communication, education, and research to its 26,000 members across all 50 states. Breez is now one of the valuable resources available to NRHA members.

"Rural hospitals play a critical role in the health infrastructure of the U.S.," says Breez CEO Nick McLaughlin. "These hospitals are deeply connected to the communities they serve and I'm thrilled that Breez will have the opportunity to help strengthen those connections. By removing red tape from financial assistance programs, we create a seamless patient experience that not only promotes loyalty, but also takes the administrative burden off overwhelmed hospital teams."

Nonprofit hospitals are required to offer income-based financial assistance programs to patients. These programs benefit both the community and the hospital when managed effectively. Through technology and expertise, Breez offers two primary solutions for supporting hospital financial assistance programs:

Online Financial Assistance Platform : A customized and white-labeled portal where patients can go online to see if they qualify and apply for financial assistance at your hospital – including electronic signatures, supporting document uploading, and secure delivery for review and processing.

: A customized and white-labeled portal where patients can go online to see if they qualify and apply for financial assistance at your hospital – including electronic signatures, supporting document uploading, and secure delivery for review and processing. Automated FAP Application Processing: A service that automates FAP eligibility screening and income verification using application data, third-party income data, and supporting documents. This service reduces or eliminates the time hospital staff spend reviewing applications, posting discounts, and chasing patients for missing documents.

"Hospitals in rural communities often face financial challenges," says Larry Bedell, CEO of NRHA Services Corp. "Breez is a powerful partner for our members because it unlocks revenue opportunities that were previously lost to bad debt, while simultaneously supporting the community mission of the hospitals."

Breez is part of Goodroot, a community of companies reinventing healthcare one system at a time. Dedicated to increasing access and affordability of care, Breez supports hospitals and health systems across the U.S.

NRHA is a nonprofit organization working to improve the health and well-being of rural Americans and provide leadership on rural health issues through advocacy, communications, education, and research. NRHA's membership is made up of diverse individuals and organizations, all of whom share the common bond of an interest in rural health. www.ruralhealth.us

Breez Health's mission is to make financial assistance easy and accessible at every non-profit hospital in America. With deep industry knowledge, Breez acts as a strategic advisor to hospitals, helping them design and implement better financial assistance programs, and providing consulting, technology and support services to ensure ongoing success for both patients and hospitals. www.BreezHealth.com

