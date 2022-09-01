Thrive Personalized Medical Rehabilitation Partners with Ignite Medical Resorts

Two Powerhouse Skilled Nursing Facility Organizations Collaborate to Change the Way Short-Term Rehab is Done

CHICAGO, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thrive Personalized Medical Rehabilitation, a group of skilled nursing care centers specializing in post-acute care, is partnering with Ignite Medical Resorts to manage daily operations at all three Thrive centers: Thrive of Fox Valley, Thrive of Lisle and Thrive of Lake County.

"Hospitals are discharging patients faster than ever," said Brad Haber, principal and owner of Innovative Health, Thrive Personalized Medical Rehabilitation's parent company. "Our collaboration with Ignite will increase our clinical capabilities to handle an even higher level of acuity of patients that are leaving the hospital sooner and enhance our employee culture so we can recruit and retain the best of the best staff."

Ignite Medical Resorts operates 14 Skilled Nursing Facilities across six states with locations in Illinois, Wisconsin, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and most recently Texas. Starting September 1, 2022, Ignite will serve as the management provider for all Thrive Personalized Medical Rehabilitation locations, bringing a robust offering of services to enhance clinical care and operational capabilities.

"The Thrive Personalized Medical Rehabilitation centers have set the bar extremely high for the short-term rehab experience when compared to the traditional nursing home," said Tim Fields, CEO and co-founder of Ignite Medical Resorts. "We look forward to working with the Thrive teams to build a culture of amazing staff engagement and recognition and a care model that provides excellent clinical care, therapy outcomes and customer service."

Operating since 2020, the Thrive Personalized Medical Rehabilitation centers boast unique features including 52,000 square feet of space at each of its centers, state-of-the-art therapy gyms, and private suites with custom beds, personalized medication cabinets, individual bathing suites and in-wall oxygen for patients with pulmonary care needs. Each center offers restaurant-style dining with executive chef-prepared food including brick pizza ovens. Thrive Personalized Medical Rehabilitation's expert teams of RNs, LPNs and CNAs accommodate a wide range of clinical complexity and in-house therapy teams consisting of PT, PTA, OT, OTA, and SLP certifications with ACP® training.

About Thrive Personalized Medical Rehabilitation

Thrive Personalized Medical Rehabilitation is a beautiful promise that marries personalized health care and hospitality. It's a place where guests can feel positive, heal faster and get home sooner. Thrive Personalized Medical Rehabilitation uses advanced healthcare methods featuring "personalized care teams" combined with welcoming hospitality that separates them and makes its care the better, smarter choice. Thrive Personalized Medical Rehabilitation has three locations in Illinois: Lisle, Mundelein, and Aurora across from Fox Valley Mall. For more information, visit www.ThriveAhead.com.

About Ignite Medical Resorts

Ignite Medical Resorts operates 14 locations in Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Wisconsin and Texas. The organization's model of LuxeRehab™ combines uncompromising luxury and rapid rehabilitation, coupling the amenities and décor of a fine hotel with clinical programming for orthopedics, stroke, cardiac and respiratory care to return guests back home as quickly as possible. Learn more at IgniteMedicalResorts.com.

