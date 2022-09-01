Cerebrum Launches Identity Pittsburgh Initiative in Partnership with Carnegie Mellon University's ETIM Program

Cerebrum and Carnegie Mellon University's ETIM Program today announced Identity Pittsburgh, an initiative to explore the use of blockchain, cryptography, and Self-Sovereign Identity technology in regulated industries.

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cerebrum is proud to announce the launch of Identity Pittsburgh, an initiative to explore the real-world applications of Self-Sovereign Identity technology in regulated industries. The initiative, launched in partnership with Carnegie Mellon University's Engineering & Technology Innovation Management Program (CMU ETIM), will include an open to the public event series and a capstone project opportunity for CMU students.

Self-Sovereign Identity is an approach to digital identity that gives individuals control over their own data. In this paradigm, users hold information about themselves in the form of cryptographically verifiable credentials. These verifiable credentials are then stored in a digital wallet, where they can be shared by simply scanning a QR code or tapping a button. Verifiable credentials are a secure and convenient digital alternative to physical documents (such as paper diplomas or government-issued ID cards).

Sebastian Mellen, CEO at Cerebrum, explains, "At Cerebrum, we use verifiable credentials for compliance purposes, like confirming the validity of background checks or professional licenses. But we know this technology can do more. That's where CMU ETIM came in." Dr. Jimmy Williams, Executive Director of the ETIM Program, proposed a capstone project. "When Jimmy proposed the capstone, I knew it was a perfect match. As a top engineering university, CMU has bright minds to explore the huge potential of this technology, and at Cerebrum we have industry expertise. Jimmy and I are both eager to see what CMU students discover."

Dr. Williams agrees: "I'm beyond excited to be a part of Identity Pittsburgh. Self-Sovereign Identity is an exciting concept with a simple core premise — that privacy and safety can co-exist. We believe our students at CMU can make Pittsburgh a hub for discussions on how this technology will change industries like healthcare, transportation, and more."

One example use case is medical records, which are often stored in central repositories and are hard for patients to access or share. Verifiable credentials offer an alternative — have patients store their medical records in digital wallets they control — which solves issues with interoperability, data ownership, and data access.

There are countless other applications of Self-Sovereign Identity technologies. With Identity Pittsburgh, Cerebrum and CMU ETIM plan to explore, analyze, and build business rationale for these use cases.

