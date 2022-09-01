A Derm Skincare Product to Be Featured in the Fall 2022 BE KIND. by ellen Subscription Box

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The derm skincare brand, COSRX 's The Vitamin C 23 Serum has been selected for Ellen DeGeneres's FALL 2022 BE KIND. Subscription Box.

BE KIND. by ellen is a quarterly subscription box created by Ellen DeGeneres to help people spread kindness. Ellen handpicks ethically made, sustainably sourced, and "good" products that do social good and give back to the community - "products with a purpose," as she calls them. She then packs up all that value ($200 worth!) and ships it out to subscribers.

"Each brand in the box is conscious of the impact they have on the world and is working to make it a better place. We're so excited to be a part of the box this season and thrilled to introduce our newly launched #VitaDermSerum called The Vitamin C 23 Serum," said a brand representative, "Rather than pursuing standard beauty through skincare, we want to share its own experience with the customers through accessible products that can help solve their skincare concerns and help them regain their confidence. This is the reason why BE KIND. by ellen selected our product for this Fall box," the representative added.

COSRX's The Vitamin C 23 Serum is one of the RX line - the research-backed "highly concentrated" skincare products - that are formulated with 23% pure vitamin C that fades acne scars and brightens dull, tired skin. It also improves uneven skin tone leaving the complexion clear and healthy.

#VitaDermSerum is created for sensitive skin, poured through research papers, carrying out study upon study to develop a concentrated vitamin C serum with maximum effectiveness and minimum irritation which is aligned to a brand's philosophy that provides a better tomorrow to the customers with the best solution for various skin types.

About COSRX

With its powerful yet affordable skincare solutions, COSRX has quickly become one of America's favorite skincare brands. Using a minimal number of highly effective natural extracts in concentrated doses, COSRX products deliver visible results by treating skin with only the essentials it needs and nothing it doesn't. Find its best-selling skincare solutions at retailers nationwide, including Ulta, Revolve, Dermstore and Amazon.

