Gaudess Premiers at Flying Solo in New York Celebrating Fashion Week 2022

SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today GAUDESS® proudly announced the promotional fashion and style launch at Flying Solo Studio Copper Room in New York, New York. Their magazine and celebrity placements bring brands to life at the center of fashion. Flying Solo offers premier photographers, stylists, and creative directors the opportunity to embrace the unique spirit, beauty and nature of GAUDESS.

The exclusive New York Collection of GAUDESS is on display and available for the most creative, dynamic industry professionals to showcase in photo shoots, special events and more. "We are excited to engage with stylists from some of the most influential media including, Harpers Bazaar International, Ford Management, Luxy Haus, L'officiel,Flanelle, Moevir, Weekstyle Magazine, The Untitled Magazine and Malvie," said Gaudess, Sr. VP of Marketing, Zoe Perez.

New York City offers the connection and vibrance of sharing GAUDESS beauty, and divine essence. Their mission is to energize the collective of bold, innovative women to make a positive impact in the world. "GAUDESS is a premiere brand that raises awareness of the human condition, while infusing beauty, strength, and elegance for every woman, every day, in every corner of the world," Amy Walko, Creative Director and CEO shared.

Worldwide brands are emerging with a purpose that is higher and more significant than ever. GAUDESS supports Operation Underground Railroad, Angels Against Abuse, 100 Women Who Care St. Petersburg and many local charities. "Let's shine together and bring light to every corner," Amy Walko added. Find us at Flying Solo at 419 Broome St, New York, NY 10013, United States.

About GAUDESS : GAUDESS is a lifestyle and accessory brand founded by Amy Walko. The intentional alignment of GAUDESS includes a team of high-level energy workers who embed positive energy into our Carnelian gemstones. The GAUDESS Collective offers an energetic home and sisterhood for women who proudly wear GAUDESS pieces as they impact their world and lift one another up. GAUDESS events bring women together for learning, laughter and luxury.

