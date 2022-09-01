Creatio Continues to Expand in Europe, Opens an Office in Warsaw, Poland

The company expands its presence in Europe to offer more businesses the freedom of no-code workflow automation

BOSTON, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatio, a global vendor of one platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom, today announced the opening of its new office in Warsaw, Poland. Headquartered in Boston, MA, Creatio is further expanding its reach, this time in Europe, and strengthening its presence in the growing tech scene to offer businesses in the region an award-winning no-code platform for workflow automation.

Today, Poland is an emerging business center in the European Union (EU) and the seventh largest EU economy. Creatio has opened a new office in Warsaw, the financial and economic center of Poland, expecting a significant number of employees to be working in this hub, primarily from customer success, customer support and R&D departments. The company's growth in Europe is part of its global expansion fueled by the adoption of its no-code platform for workflow automation and CRM.

Creatio now has 7 offices globally, and customers and partners in more than 100 countries around the world.

"As a global company with hundreds of partners and thousands of customers worldwide, we've witnessed the region's tech scene grow and we are looking forward to further reinforcing our presence in Europe with our new office," said Katherine Kostereva, CEO of Creatio. "Even more businesses in Central Europe can now benefit from adopting the no-code approach and enjoy the freedom to own their automation" she added.

Creatio offerings include a no-code platform (Studio Creatio), CRM applications (marketing, sales and service), industry workflows for 20 verticals and marketplace add-ons. The company helps customers digitize workflows, enhance customer and employee experiences, and boost the efficiency of commercial and operational teams. Creatio is recognized as a Leader and Strong Performer in multiple Gartner and Forrester reports. Creatio products receive raving end-user reviews on peer-to-peer portals.

Creatio is a global vendor of one platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom.

