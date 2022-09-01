Microsoft 365 Expert Explains How to Organize Your Business with Microsoft Visio

NYC area Microsoft 365 expert explains Microsoft Visio and how businesses use it to communicate more effectively with diagrams and charts—in a new article from Messaging Architects

Messaging Architects, an eMazzanti Technologies Company and Microsoft 365 expert, explains how to organize business processes and communicate more effectively with Microsoft Visio in a new article. The informative article first answers the question, what is Microsoft Visio?

The author then explains how Visio helps business leaders and employees communicate more powerfully with Visio's assortment of diagrams and charts. He then discusses how core Visio features are now included with most Microsoft 365 business licenses. He concludes by explaining several of the types of charts and diagrams Visio supports and quotes from an expert review of the product.

"Visio in Microsoft 365 brings the core Visio capabilities to Microsoft 365 and helps office workers create professional quality flowcharts, basic network diagrams, Venn diagrams, and business matrices," stated Greg Smith, Vice President of Services Delivery at Messaging Architects.

Below are a few excerpts from the article, "Organize Your Business with Microsoft Visio."

What is Microsoft Visio?

"Part of the Microsoft Office family, Visio enables users to create professional looking diagrams and charts. Launched in 1992 and acquired by Microsoft in 2000, Microsoft Visio now comes with all commercial versions of Microsoft 365. Other subscription and purchase options apply to both web app and desktop versions of the product."

Communicate More Powerfully with Visio

"To communicate business information in a compelling and easily understood way, you need more than numbers and text. Visio enables business leaders to present information in graphic diagrams and charts that others understand visually."

"They create diagrams from hundreds of pre-defined Visio templates, including, flowcharts, floorplans, and network diagrams. A user-friendly interface lets them add shapes, text, and pictures and connect them to show relationships in the data."

Visio in Microsoft 365

"Last year, Microsoft incorporated a core version of Visio into Microsoft 365. That makes Visio accessible to everyone who has an Office 365 or Microsoft 365 commercial subscription without an additional fee."

Harness the Power of Microsoft Visio

Microsoft Visio represents just one of the many ways that Microsoft productivity tools work to improve communication, collaboration, and business outcomes. To more fully harness of the power of Microsoft products, ask the Microsoft experts at Messaging Architects about migrating to Microsoft 365.

