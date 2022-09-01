The At-Home Ketamine Therapy Experts at Choose Ketamine Announce Plans to Expand Services to Five More States

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Soon more Americans will be able to use the Choose Ketamine wellness platform to get the vital mental health treatments they need in the comfort of their own home. Choose Ketamine has announced plans to expand their service area with the goal of making the most affordable at home ketamine therapy available to more people.

Ketamine is a psychedelic therapy that's been extensively researched. Many research studies have concluded ketamine treatments can be highly beneficial for mental health disorders, particularly depression and anxiety that doesn't respond to other forms of treatment. Medical research has also found that receiving a ketamine treatment at home is safe and effective when monitored by a trained professional.

Currently, 34 million Americans in seven states are able to utilize the Choose Ketamine wellness platform to determine if ketamine therapy is appropriate and to connect with a healthcare provider. Those who are eligible for treatment can take ketamine troches at home under supervision, which can be highly beneficial given that the patient is in a comfortable setting.

Choose Ketamine is already active in the following states:

Colorado

Iowa

Massachusetts

Minnesota

Nevada

New Mexico

Washington

Choose Ketamine is expanding its service area to offer at-home ketamine therapy in five additional states:

California

Texas

Florida

New Jersey

Ohio

The expansion of Choose Ketamine's service area means nearly 110 million more Americans will be able to take life-changing ketamine treatments at home.

"Our goal is to help more people make transformative changes in their life that support mental health and wellbeing," said Choose Ketamine CEO Mark Holland. "The best way we can accomplish that is by expanding our service area so that at-home ketamine treatment is available to more people. It's the first step."

Ketamine can be a superior form of treatment for mental health disorders in some cases due to its fast-acting nature. Instead of taking four or more weeks to feel the effects, as is often the case with selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), a ketamine treatment at home can produce positive responses within hours. Ketamine therapy has long-term benefits as well, which can be enhanced with talk therapy.

Choose Ketamine patients have expressed high satisfaction rates with their at home ketamine treatment . The fact that receiving ketamine therapy at home can produce results quickly with few side effects is welcome news to those who haven't found relief with other medications. Now 110 million more Americans will be able to Choose Ketamine as a treatment option.

ABOUT CHOOSE KETAMINE

Choose Ketamine is a wellness platform that connects patients with psychiatric medical practices that can provide at home ketamine therapy. The Choose Ketamine platform is overseen by an advisory team of certified medical experts that have experience with psychedelic medicine and behavioral health. Choose Ketamine's mission is to provide evidence-based, patient-first medical care to those who suffer from mental health disorders by making at-home ketamine treatment options available to more people.

