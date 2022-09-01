Applied Business Software Inc. Announces Release of The Mortgage Office PRO

LONG BEACH, Calif., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied Business Software Inc., ("ABS"), the leader in loan servicing and origination software in private lending, today announced the release of The Mortgage Office PRO, a significantly upgraded version of their acclaimed desktop software.

The Mortgage Office PRO is more flexible, more powerful, and easier to use. It is fully web-based, enabling lightning-fast login, edits, and downloads. It also features a fresh, intuitive interface, built-in integrations, the ability to run processes in the background, and mobile capability for users on the go. Last fall, ABS released its web-based Loan Origination platform to extremely positive customer response. Today's announcement includes the full Loan Servicing functionality resulting in a seamless online user experience between both Origination and Servicing.

Due to strong demand, ABS will be conducting a phased rollout of the PRO version, making it available to a priority group of users to migrate over before raising the limit for others to be able to join in the coming months.

Some highlights of early user feedback include: "Much faster than the desktop version", "Seamless transition between servicing and origination", "It looks like the team moved all the good features over with the same look and feel, so it was easy to find where things are", "It is much easier to print and download PDFs of reports."

"At ABS we always seek to prioritize our customers' needs when developing our product road map and pay very close attention to their feedback. The development of The Mortgage Office PRO was a direct result of this process, and the enthusiastic user response so far is a testament to the dedication of our entire team.", said Jasen Portero, Chief Operations Officer at ABS, who spearheaded the entire project.

More information about The Mortgage Office PRO including the ability to schedule a demo, can be found here: TMO PRO (themortgageoffice.com)

About Applied Business Software

Applied Business Software is a market leader and global provider of software systems and solutions to the lending industry. ABS offers a complete suite of software products designed from the ground up to specifically address the needs of those who originate and service loans. All our products are consistently rated superior in design, system interface, expandability, and ease of use. ABS continuously updates its product line, always keeping it ahead of the curve with ever-changing technology, and compliant with rules and regulations that affect the industry. It offers a SaaS concurrent license model that addresses the needs of any size company. ABS is based in Long Beach, California. For additional information about ABS's products and services, visit www.themortgageoffice.com or call (800) 833-3343.

Press Contacts

For Applied Business Software, Inc.:

Elizabeth Morales

Chief Marketing Officer

(800) 833-3343

343766@email4pr.com

www.themortgageoffice.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/applied-business-software-inc-announces-release-of-the-mortgage-office-pro-301616406.html

SOURCE Applied Business Software