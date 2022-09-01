Wafi Media and Celzo Kick Off Hispanic Heritage Month With Revolución, A 30-Day Virtual Event

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wafi Media in partnership with Celzo is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with Revolución, a 30-day virtual event created to unify and spread the word on Latino voices. The event features 12 discussion panels, 15 special interviews, over 60 spotlights of recognition, and articles about the Latino experience that will be shared across all entertainment platforms.

Todo Revolución

Featured guests include prominent and influential members of the latin community, such as: TikTok sensations Basilio Cerdan Jr and Jay Torres, Andrea Casanova, Erika Cruz, Adriana Alejandre (LatinxTherapy), Miriam Lara-Mejia (La Gorda Feminista), Brianna Fernandez, and more.

Discussion Panels consist of topics such as creators, afro-latinidad, asian latinidad, indigenous, entertainment, mental health, finance, literature, LGBTQIA, immigration, and other topics that directly impact our community. The panels will be live streamed on Wafi Media's Facebook and Youtube channels.

About Wafi Media

Wafi Media, LLC is composed of a diverse group of individuals representing different countries in Latin America. Wafi Media, LLC's mission is to provide the audience with a multimedia experience through a mixture of entertainment news, podcasts, and cultural discourse, while showcasing Latin artists from all over the world. Wafi Media, LLC is driven to establish an outspoken voice and platform that celebrates Latin excellence.

Celzo is the new way of being in the moment. Created by a chingona from Mexico, Celzo is the 1st hemp-infused sparkling water inspired by Latin American flavors y cultura. Celzo is your healthy soda replacement and sparkling water upgrade. Diverse from its core, Celzo is Women, Latina, and LGBTQ+ owned, and proposes a Mexican style cure for stress and anxiety: to find happiness in adversity. Celzo wants you to find happiness by living in the moment, hence their tagline "vive el momento".

