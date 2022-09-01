The Alan B. Levan | NSU Broward Center of Innovation Integrates a Robotics AI LAB for Entrepreneurs

The implementation of the lab will provide entrepreneurs with real world experience in robotics and artificial intelligence.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alan B. Levan | NSU Broward Center of Innovation ("Levan Center"), in partnership with RobotLAB, the leading educational robotics company, partnered to build an artificial intelligence and robotics lab.

The Robotics & AI Lab by RobotLAB is a turnkey, state-of-the-art modular learning space designed to enable users' rotation between AI stations. Each configuration includes robots and teaching resources and provides learners with practical hands-on activities, exposing them to multiple disciplines and various scenarios in which artificial intelligence supports and enhances the quality of our everyday life.

John Wensveem, Ph.D., Chief Innovation Officer, NSU and Executive Director of the Levan Center is excited to have this tool that will allow entrepreneurs to get a real experience of artificial intelligence in different aspects as they build next generation resources and startups.

"As a Software Engineer and the founder of a Tech Academy, coming to the makerspace to work with the robots Pepper and the NAO robot helps me come up with different ways to teach kids and those young at heart how to program using Python and Java," said Tangy Frederick, Founder of Cre8tive Devs Software. "Using the AgileX Rovers allows me to work with mechanical engineers to help us understand how to improve our software for different use cases to make experiences easier for users"

The AI Lab includes the following stations:

Autonomous agent: The embodiment of the Autonomous Agent concept is in the soccer game, and the RoboCup global competition.

Smart Warehouse: At the heart of the smart warehouse is a swarm of robots working collaboratively on order fulfillment, navigating in an unstructured space.

Tele-operation: Accurate translation of human motion, while mitigating errors is essential for a successful tele operation solution.

Human Robot Interaction: The research AI station is designed to create life-like simulations that surface these biases and help develop solutions that overcome gaps when interacting with technology.

Smart Farming: By using computer vision algorithms, robotic arms, drones, IoT and smart irrigation, the farmer can produce higher yields in a smaller space, using fewer resources, and at a higher quality.

Industry 4.0: It is essential as educators to prepare our students to face the upcoming new industries and be proactive with these changes

Smart Patrolling: These cutting-edge robots allow students to study Rapid Secondary Development, programming, lidar, navigation of unstructured environments, data collection, and more!

Smart Transportation: This program is using smart and programmable cars and drones, safe for in-class use, and fully loaded with sensors, that allow students to develop an understanding of autonomous transportation

Pepper Robot: The perfect host for the visitors of your lab, intelligent and autonomous robot that can greet visitors and present them the lab and the program offered

"We are excited to partner with Levan Center," said Elad Inbar, RobotLAB CEO. "This partnership allows the AI LAB to be used for entrepreneurs that want to succeed in the jobs of the future and see an opportunity of growth, the AI LAB is the best way to learn, different stations for different minds with different activities."

ABOUT ALAN B. LEVAN | NSU BROWARD CENTER OF INNOVATION (LEVAN CENTER):

The Alan B. Levan | NSU Broward Center of Innovation (Levan Center) is a public-private partnership between Nova Southeastern University (NSU) and Broward County. The Levan Center is the world's first "theme park" for entrepreneurs and supporting stakeholders located in a 54,000 sq. ft. purpose-built facility in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The Levan Center is focused on three themes (innovation, technology, entrepreneurship) and four pillars known as the Founder's Journey (Ideate, Incubate, Accelerate, Post-Accelerate). By powering the innovation ecosystem, the Levan Center is a major stakeholder in the establishment of a tech hub for Broward County and South Florida. For more information, please visit nova.edu/innovation .

About RobotLAB (www.RobotLAB.com)

Founded more than a decade ago, RobotLAB is the premier educational-robotics company. The company's innovative use of robots in the classroom was recognized by prominent organizations and won the company multiple awards such as the Best EdTech Company (SxSWEdu), the Gold in education category (Edison Awards), a Game Changer award (RoboBusiness), Best STEM tool (EdTech Digest), and many more. Trusted by educators in more than 2,500 schools, RobotLAB is the leader in the educational-robotics market, ensuring schools' investment in technology won't be wasted. Its flagship product, Engage! K12 is designed to engage students and help them master the skills they need in order to ensure career and college readiness while developing 21st-century skills.

