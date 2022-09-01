NUNAVUT PLANNING COMMISSION SET TO BEGIN FINAL PUBLIC HEARINGS ON DRAFT NUNAVUT LAND USE PLAN

IQALUIT, NU, Sept. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - More than 100 participants have registered for final public hearings before the Nunavut Planning Commission as it enters the last stage of an historic journey toward a comprehensive land use plan covering one-fifth of Canada.

The Nunavut Draft Land Use Plan released in July 2021 will be finalized and considered for approval next spring. It will be the largest of its kind in the world - representing 2.1 million square kilometres of resource-rich land and waters that have sustained communities for thousands of years.

"This round of hearings will highlight the importance of a balanced land use plan to the future of Nunavut, its people, and all of Canada," said Commission Chair Andrew Nakashuk. "Our goal is to ensure the final plan reflects diverse views and puts Nunavut on a path to future sustainable economic development while protecting wildlife and the environment and building healthier communities."

Public hearings will be held in the following locations:

Sept. 12-15 , Cambridge Bay, NU (Luke Novoligak Community Hall)

, (Luke Novoligak Community Hall) Sept. 19-23 , Rankin Inlet, NU (Singiltuq Complex)

, (Singiltuq Complex) Sept. 26-27 , Thompson, MB (Royal Canadian Legion for affected Dënesųłiné communities in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan )

, (Royal Canadian Legion for affected Dënesųłiné communities in northern and ) Oct. 24-27 , Pond Inlet, NU (Community Hall)

, (Community Hall) Nov. 14-19 , Iqaluit, NU (Cadet Hall)

Full agendas of the proceedings, a copy of the draft plan, presentations and written submissions are available at www.nunavut.ca.

A short video explaining the importance of Nunavut planning is available at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8bFYz5g0bpY.

The public hearings will be live-streamed and available for public viewing with simultaneous Inuktitut-English-French-Dënesųłiné interpretation at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxkzZox84XiQva2dAKwTNaw. They will also be broadcast on Uvagut TV.

"We want to provide as much access as possible so everyone can observe these final weeks of land use planning," said NPC Executive Director Sharon Ehaloak. "We will hear from Inuit organizations, Elders, hunters and trappers, communities, and environment and economic development groups, as well as government representatives. They will all have their say on what the final land use plan should include."

In 2023, a recommended plan will be submitted to the Government of Canada, the Government of Nunavut and Nunavut Tunngavik Inc.

To protect public safety during the COVID 19 pandemic, NPC is following public health guidelines for the hearings.

About the Nunavut Planning Commission:

The Nunavut Planning Commission (NPC) is responsible for developing, implementing and monitoring land use plans for resource use and development in the Nunavut Settlement Area. The NPC was established in 1993 under the Nunavut Agreement.

