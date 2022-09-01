ñol

Outlook on the Computer-Aided Manufacturing Global Market to 2026 - Electronics Industry Extends Opportunities for the CAM Market

by PRNewswire
September 1, 2022 8:30 AM | 6 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 'Computer-Aided Manufacturing - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics' report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Computer-Aided Manufacturing estimated at US$3.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% over the analysis period.

Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 8.2% CAGR to reach US$4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 9.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

This segment currently accounts for a 20.7% share of the global Computer-Aided Manufacturing market. CAM solutions dominate market share as the easy integration of CAM solutions with designing tools helps engineers in implementing changes and increasing manufacturing efficiency. Cloud-based services are garnering considerable attention owing to their ability to reduce costs and provide scalable, flexible access to desired solutions.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $492.5 Million by 2026

The Computer-Aided Manufacturing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 34.63% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$492.5 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 10.5% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.9% and 8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$549.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. North America enjoys the leading position in the global market, owing to increasing uptake of cloud-based CAM platforms to aid manufacturing and automate production, and increasing shift towards smart factory and Industry 4.0.

Select Competitors (Total 51 Featured):

  • 3D Systems, Inc.
  • Autodesk, Inc.
  • BenQ Asia Pacific Corporation
  • BobCAD-CAM, Inc.
  • Camnetics, Inc
  • CAXA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
  • Dassault Systemes
  • GRZ SOFTWARE LLC
  • Hexagon AB (Sweden)
  • Mastercam (CNC Software, Inc.)
  • MecSoft Corporation
  • NTT DATA ENGINEERING SYSTEMS Corporation
  • OPEN MIND Technologies
  • PTC
  • Schott Systeme GmbH
  • Siemens
  • SmartCAMcnc
  • SolidCAM
  • ZWSOFT CO., LTD.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
  • 2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
  • World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
  • Industrial Activity Remains Subdued Amidst the Pandemic
  • Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020
  • Computer-Aided Manufacturing - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
  • An Introduction to Computer-Aided Manufacturing (CAM)
  • Major Components of CAM
  • Advantages of CAM
  • CAD vs CAM
  • Major End-Use Industries of CAM
  • Global Market Prospects & Outlook
  • CAM Solutions & Cloud Deployment: Key Segments of Computer-Aided Manufacturing Market
  • Automotive Remains Major End-Use Industry Vertical
  • North America Commands Majority Stake in Computer-Aided Manufacturing Market
  • Competition
  • Popular CAD/CAM Tools
  • Noteworthy Startups in the Computer-Aided Manufacturing Space
  • World Brands
  • Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Myriad Benefits of Computer-Aided Manufacturing (CAM) to Boost Adoption in Varied Industries
  • Key Professions Using CAM
  • Industrialization and Rapid Pace of Industrial Automation to Propel CAM Adoption
  • COVID-19 Mandates Additional Automation Changes to Plant Floor & Factory Operations
  • CAM Systems Continue to Bring Forth Major Manufacturing Process Changes
  • Digitalization and the Future of Machining
  • Automation of Manufacturing Processes Using CAM Technology
  • CAM: A Critical Technology Enabling Innovations in Machine Tools
  • Global Machine Tools Market Size (in US$ Thousand) by Region/Country: 2020 & 2027
  • Industry 4.0 and Adoption of IoT in Manufacturing Sector to Drive Use of CAM Technology
  • Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size (US$ Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart Machines for 2020
  • Significant Impact of IoT Impacts on Engineering Software Market
  • Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion Units) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025
  • Automobile Industry Emerges as a Key End-use Market for CAM
  • World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022
  • Aerospace & Defense Industry: Important Role of CAM in Creating High-Precision Components
  • COVID-19 Pandemic Dents Airline Revenues: Commercial Airline Revenue Growth (in %) for 2010-2020E
  • Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019
  • Electronics Industry Extends Opportunities for the CAM Market
  • Supply Chain Disruptions Impact a Large Number of Electronic Manufacturers: % Share of Companies Impacted by Supply Chain Delays Due to COVID-19 Worldwide as of May 2020
  • Global Electrical & Electronics Equipment Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
  • Medical Industry's Focus on Creating Advanced Equipment & Components To Fuel Need for CAM Solutions
  • CAD/CAM Technology Transforms Dentistry
  • CAD/CAM-based Digital Prosthetic Workflows Garner Notable Attention amid COVID-19 Pandemic
  • Growing Prominence of Digital Orthodontics Fuels Adoption of CAD/CAM Solutions
  • Strong Opportunities in Orthopedic Implant Manufacturing over the Long Term
  • CAM to become Critical for Construction Design
  • CAM Software Market to Make Robust Gains
  • Rising Adoption of 3D Printing Augurs Well for the Market
  • Adoption of Cloud-based CAM Solutions Continues to Gain Strength
  • Technology Innovations in CAM Technology to Expand Market Opportunities
  • CAD/CAM to be the Future for SMEs
  • Major Drawbacks of CAM Technology Challenges Market Adoption
  • Concerns Hindering Optimization of CAD and CAM Technologies: Possible Solutions

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fmx55b

