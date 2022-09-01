Two Ero Health Platforms Achieve HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification to Further Mitigate Risk in Third-Party Privacy, Security, and Compliance

Ero Health has received its 2-year HITRUST certification on two of its platforms, placing the company in an elite group of organizations worldwide who have earned this certification. This demonstrates that the organization's hosted eClinicalWorks servers and Revenue Cycle Management have met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk.

ST. LOUIS, Sept.1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ero Health, a leading healthcare IT services firm and the largest solution partner focused on implementation, consulting and data services for eClinicalWorks EHR solutions, announced the hosted eClinicalWorks Servers residing at Data Foundry, FOGO and Switch Networks, and the Revenue Cycle Management residing at Dardenne Prairie, have each earned Certified status for information security by HITRUST.

HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certified status demonstrates that the organization's hosted eClinicalWorks servers and Revenue Cycle Management have met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places Ero Health in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST Assurance Program helps organizations address security and data protection challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

"The achievement of our HITRUST certification is but one demonstration of Ero Health's commitment to investing in our customers for the future," said Steve Rhodes, Ero Health Co-CEO. "Since our founding, we've always focused on going above and beyond to serve our customers. We believe that the rigorous HITRUST certification process has allowed us to ensure the highest standards for the security and integrity of our hosted eClinicalWorks servers and Revenue Cycle Management. This is an investment that we felt important to best serve our customers."

According to its website, HITRUST champions programs that safeguard sensitive information and manage information risk for organizations around the world. The HITRUST cybersecurity framework addresses a multitude of security and privacy issues, as well as federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, leveraging a risk-based approach to support organizations in their development and maintenance of security and privacy controls.

"The HITRUST Assurance Program is the most rigorous available, consisting of a multitude of quality assurance checks, both automated and manual," said Bimal Sheth, Executive Vice President, Standards Development & Assurance Operations, HITRUST. "The fact that Ero Health has achieved HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification attests to the high quality of their information risk management and compliance program."

Ero Health achieved its HITRUST 2-year Certification in May, 2022 after a two-year assessment process.

"The security and integrity of our data is especially important in the hosting and RCM space," said Num Pisutha-Arnond, Ero Health Co-CEO. "We take that quite seriously, and that's why going well beyond the widely adopted SOC 2 guidelines was something we felt strongly about. Not only does it set Ero Health's procedures and protocols apart from others in our space, but it also demonstrates our willingness to put in the hard work for our customers."

About Ero Health

Formed as the result of a merger between Curas, Inc. and Physicians Trust in 2019, Ero Health is the largest eClinicalWorks Partner in North America that provides a full suite of digital health services to healthcare systems, clinics, and physician practices. This includes payers, IPA's, ACOs, and community health centers. The firm focuses on helping practices gain greater visibility to patient data, reduce overhead costs and improve patient and staff satisfaction. As an expert in successfully optimizing your eClinicalWorks investment in EMR and Practice Management, Ero Health provides everything from adoption to training, support, hosting, data analytics, and revenue cycle management. Headquartered in St. Louis, MO, Ero Health has additional offices in Santa Ana, CA, Atlanta, GA, Toronto, and Vancouver, Canada, with data centers in Austin, TX, and Atlanta, GA. For more information, visit ero.health.

Media Contact

