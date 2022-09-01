Meet Eric Hendrikx: The Philanthropic Journalist Behind "ROCK & ROLL FOREVER"--a Sold-out Art Exhibit Funding Men's Mental Health

TORONTO, Sept. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - At the Peter Triantos Gallery in Toronto's iconic Bloor-Yorkville, crowds attended en masse for Opening Night of Eric Hendrikx' 'ROCK & ROLL FOREVER', an altruistic art show dedicated to raising funds and awareness for men's mental health. The art series represents a decade of the Rolling Stone and REVOLVER contributor's live music photography of iconic rock stars—Slash, Ben Harper, Fergie, Dave Grohl—displayed as unique mixed media artworks created in collaboration with Toronto's contemporary abstract artist Peter Triantos. Proceeds from gallery sales benefit men's mental health through Movember and The Unison Fund.

"Rock & Roll has always been there for me, especially during my formative years when I was most vulnerable," says Hendrikx. "I've lost friends and heroes to struggles with mental health issues. These heavy losses may have been avoidable with the right access to help. Anything that I can do to contribute to those efforts is a big priority for me."

In attendance, Toronto's Deputy Mayor Michael Thompson said, "I'm honored to be here with Eric Hendrikx and Peter Triantos. The art we are experiencing in this exhibit is about community—it's who we are as a city. Great talent is important to recognize, but the element of dedicating their support to those struggling, those people in need of help, is exceptional."

A global ambassador for the Distinguished Gentlemen's Ride (DGR), Hendrikx was named 2019 Grand Marshal for Orange County, California. The global motorcycle event raises funds and awareness for prostate cancer research and men's mental health programs on behalf of the Movember Foundation. In May of 2022, Hendrikx launched the inaugural Distinguished Social Affair, a men's mental health fundraiser held at the Ritz-Carlton Toronto. Hendrikx' contributions to men's health make him the second highest DGR fundraiser in Canada and among the top fifteen in the world.

With a favorable outcome, the 'ROCK & ROLL FOREVER' gallery sold out during its two-week premiere, with one final piece to be auctioned live on September 10th at the Artist for Peace and Justice gala. The non-profit organization supports access to education for impoverished youth in Haiti to create a pathway to meaningful employment and a sustainable future.

"Everything is connected," says Hendrikx. "Creating positivity in people's lives begets the framework needed to support good mental health."

ABOUT ERIC HENDRIKX

Over the past decade, Journalist and photographer Eric Hendrikx has captured iconic images and interviews for Rolling Stone, Men's Journal and REVOLVER including features with Jason Momoa, Keanu Reeves, Ben Harper and Tony Hawk. His photography is included in the Smithsonian collection and the Hard Rock International memorabilia collection. As a global ambassador for the Distinguished Gentlemen's Ride (DGR) and founder of A Distinguished Social Affair, Hendrikx has become the organization's second highest fundraiser for men's mental health in Canada and among the top fifteen in the world.

