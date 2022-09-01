Desjardins Investments Makes Changes to Its Mutual Fund Lineup

MONTREAL, Sept. 1, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Desjardins Investments Inc. ("DI"), the manager of the Desjardins Funds, today announced changes to its mutual funds. The changes, described in detail below, concern the introduction of new class units for certain funds, an increase in the capped percentage certain funds may invest in foreign securities and management fee reductions. DI regularly reviews its mutual fund's offer to ensure they continue to meet the evolving investment needs of financial advisors and investors.

Introduction of New Class Units

DI has announced that, on October 3rd, 2022, it will launch new class units for the Desjardins Canadian Equity Fund and the Desjardins International Equity Value Fund, as described below.

Desjardins Funds Current class units New class units Desjardins Canadian Equity Fund A, C and F W Desjardins International Equity Value Fund I and W A, C, F and D



The addition of new class units to the Desjardins International Equity Value Fund will enrich the range of the Desjardins Funds and thus completing the international equity funds offerings for our members and clients.

Increase in Foreign Securities Investments

DI announced that, effective October 1st, 2022, it intends to change the investment strategies of the Desjardins Dividend Income Fund and the Desjardins Canadian Equity Income Fund. More specifically, it intends to increase the percentage limit each Fund may invest in foreign securities, as described below. These increases will allow the Desjardins Dividend Income Fund and the Desjardins Canadian Equity Income Fund to increase their exposure to sectors and securities less present in Canada proportionately and thus would improve the diversification of the above-mentioned funds for our members and clients.

Desjardins Funds Current % limit in foreign

securities New % limit on foreign securities Desjardins Dividend Income Fund 20 % 25 % Desjardins Canadian Equity Income Fund 0 % 15 %



Management Fee Reductions for 25 Desjardins Funds

DI announced that it will be reducing management fees by up to 18 basis points for some unit classes of 25 Desjardins Funds, effective October 1st, 2022. These changes reflect DI's commitment to offering competitively priced actively managed investment funds with access to world-class portfolio managers.

Below is the list of the unit classes of the Desjardins Funds that are affected:

Desjardins Funds (A-, T-, C-, R-, and Z-class units) A-, T-, C-

R- and Z-

class units Current

management

fees, before

taxes % Management

fees starting

October 1st, 2022,

before taxes % Reduction % Desjardins Global Total Return Bond Fund A and C 1.25 % 1.22 % 0.03 % Desjardins SocieTerra Environmental Bond Fund A and C 1.25 % 1.22 % 0.03 % Desjardins Floating Rate Income Fund A and C 1.35 % 1.29 % 0.06 % Desjardins Global Tactical Bond Fund A and C 1.45 % 1.39 % 0.06 % Desjardins SocieTerra Global Balanced Fund A and C 1.84 % 1.79 % 0.05 % Desjardins Dividend Growth Fund A, T, C and R 1.70 % 1.65 % 0.05 % Desjardins Canadian Equity Income Fund A, T, C and R 1.70 % 1.65 % 0.05 % Desjardins Canadian Equity Fund A and C 1.70 % 1.65 % 0.05 % Desjardins Canadian Equity Value Fund A, T, C and R 1.70 % 1.65 % 0.05 % Desjardins SocieTerra Canadian Equity Fund A and C 1.70 % 1.65 % 0.05 % Desjardins Overseas Equity Fund A and C 1.79 % 1.75 % 0.04 % Desjardins Overseas Equity Growth Fund A and C 1.80 % 1.75 % 0.05 % Desjardins SocieTerra International Equity Fund A and C 1.80 % 1.75 % 0.05 % Desjardins Global Dividend Fund A, T, C and R 1.90 % 1.72 % 0.18 % Desjardins Low Volatility Global Equity Fund A and C 1.77 % 1.72 % 0.05 % Desjardins Global Equity Fund A, T, C and R 1.85 % 1.72 % 0.13 % Desjardins SocieTerra Global Opportunities Fund

(previously Desjardins SocieTerra Environnement Fund) A and C 1.85 % 1.75 % 0.10 % Desjardins SocieTerra Positive Change Fund A and C 1.85 % 1.72 % 0.13 % Desjardins SocieTerra Diversity Fund A and C 1.85 % 1.72 % 0.13 % Desjardins Global Small Cap Equity Fund A and C 1.95 % 1.91 % 0.04 %

Desjardins Funds (F-and S- class units) F-and S-

class

units Current

management

fees, before

taxes % Management

fees starting

October 1st,

2022, before

taxes % Reduction % Desjardins SocieTerra Environmental Bond Fund F 0.60 % 0.57 % 0.03 % Desjardins Dividend Growth Fund F and S 0.65 % 0.56 % 0.09 % Desjardins Canadian Equity Income Fund F and S 0.65 % 0.56 % 0.09 % Desjardins Canadian Equity Fund F 0.65 % 0.56 % 0.09 % Desjardins Canadian Equity Value Fund F and S 0.65 % 0.56 % 0.09 % Desjardins SocieTerra Canadian Equity Income Fund F 0.65 % 0.56 % 0.09 % Desjardins Canadian Small Cap Equity Fund F 0.84 % 0.75 % 0.09 % Desjardins American Equity Value Fund F 0.75 % 0.67 % 0.08 % Desjardins American Equity Growth Fund F 0.75 % 0.67 % 0.08 % Desjardins American Equity Growth Currency Neutral Fund F 0.75 % 0.67 % 0.08 % Desjardins Overseas Equity Growth Fund F 0.75 % 0.72 % 0.03 % Desjardins SocieTerra International Equity Fund F 0.75 % 0.72 % 0.03 % Desjardins Global Dividend Fund F and S 0.75 % 0.67 % 0.08 % Desjardins Global Equity Growth Fund F 0.72 % 0.67 % 0.05 % Desjardins Global Equity Fund F and S 0.72 % 0.67 % 0.05 % Desjardins SocieTerra Positive Change Fund F 0.72 % 0.67 % 0.05 % Desjardins SocieTerra Diversity Fund F 0.72 % 0.67 % 0.05 % Desjardins Global Small Cap Equity Fund F 0.85 % 0.75 % 0.10 %

Desjardins Funds (Class D-Units) D-Class

Units Current

management

fees, before

taxes % Management

fees starting

October 1st,

2022, before

taxes % Reduction % Desjardins Global Total Return Bond Fund D 0.75 % 0.72 % 0.03 % Desjardins SocieTerra Environmental Bond Fund D 0.75 % 0.72 % 0.03 % Desjardins Floating Rate Income Fund D 0.85 % 0.79 % 0.06 % Desjardins Global Tactical Bond Fund D 0.95 % 0.89 % 0.06 % Desjardins SocieTerra Global Balanced Fund D 0.84 % 0.79 % 0.05 % Desjardins Dividend Growth Fund D 0.70 % 0.65 % 0.05 % Desjardins Canadian Equity Income Fund D 0.70 % 0.65 % 0.05 % Desjardins Canadian Equity Fund D 0.70 % 0.65 % 0.05 % Desjardins Canadian Equity Value Fund D 0.70 % 0.65 % 0.05 % Desjardins SocieTerra Canadian Equity Fund D 0.70 % 0.65 % 0.05 % Desjardins Overseas Equity Fund D 0.79 % 0.75 % 0.04 % Desjardins Overseas Equity Growth Fund D 0.80 % 0.75 % 0.05 % Desjardins SocieTerra International Equity Fund D 0.80 % 0.75 % 0.05 % Desjardins Low Volatility Global Equity Fund D 0.77 % 0.72 % 0.05 % Desjardins Global Dividend Fund D 0.90 % 0.72 % 0.18 % Desjardins Global Equity Fund D 0.85 % 0.72 % 0.13 % Desjardins SocieTerra Global Opportunities Fund (previously Desjardins SocieTerra Environnement Fund) D 0.85 % 0.75 % 0.10 % Desjardins SocieTerra Positive Change Fund D 0.85 % 0.72 % 0.13 % Desjardins SocieTerra Diversity Fund D 0.85 % 0.72 % 0.13 % Desjardins Global Small Cap Equity Fund D 0.95 % 0.91 % 0.04 %

The above-mentioned changes are subject to regulatory approval. DI reserves the right to defer implementation of said changes to a later date.

About Desjardins Investments Inc.

Desjardins Investments Inc., manager of the Desjardins Funds, is one of Canada's largest mutual fund manufacturers, with $ 40.9 billion in assets under management. DI offers a broad range of investment funds to Canadian investors and stands out in the industry, among others, through its world-renowned portfolio managers representing more than 20 asset management companies around the world. In addition, DI is one of the most committed actors in promoting and advancing responsible investment in Canada.

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the largest cooperative financial group in North America and the fifth largest cooperative financial group in the world, with assets of $404 billion. In 2022, it was named one of Canada's Top 100 Employers by Mediacorp. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, online platforms and subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the world's strongest banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has some of the highest capital ratios and credit ratings in the industry.

