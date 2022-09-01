WATERLOO, ON, Sept. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Rowan Saunders, President and Chief Executive Officer of Definity Financial Corporation ("Definity") DFY, will participate in a fireside chat as part of the 23rd Annual Scotiabank Financials Summit on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at 9:35 a.m. ET.

To access the webcast, please visit: www.definityfinancial.com/English/investors/events-and-presentations

The full webcast will be archived on our website for 90 days.

ABOUT DEFINITY FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Definity Financial Corporation ("Definity", which includes its subsidiaries where the context so requires) is one of the leading property and casualty insurers in Canada, with over $3.4 billion in gross written premiums for the 12 months ended June 30, 2022 and over $7.7 billion in assets as at June 30, 2022.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which reflects Definity's current expectations regarding future events, including statements relating to management participation in conferences and similar events. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Definity's control. Such risks and uncertainties are included in the "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Information" and "Risk Management and Corporate Governance" sections of Definity's management discussion and analysis for year ended December 31, 2021. Actual results could differ materially from those projected herein. Definity does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required under applicable securities laws.

