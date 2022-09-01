Reallusion Releases AccuRIG, The Next-Generation Automatic Character Rigging

Free Auto Rigging Program Delivers Exceptional Results for All Platforms

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Reallusion, the developer of Character Creator and iClone animation software and the leader in real-time digital human creation, has launched AccuRIG , a free brand-new software application that takes 3D character auto rigging experience to the next level.

Aiming to reduce production effort for model artists, AccuRIG is an application designed for fast and accurate character rigging, allowing users to automatically turn their static models into 3D animatable characters with simple steps, making them ready for export to industry major platforms including Unreal Engine, Unity, Blender, iClone, Omniverse, Maya, 3ds Max, MotionBuilder, and Cinema 4D.

"Character rigging is a painstaking process that requires a lot of effort yet often ends up with unsatisfactory outcomes," said Charles Chen, CEO, Reallusion, Inc. "Embedded with our advanced character rigging technology, the intuitiveness of AccuRIG enables anyone to rig characters with professional results, through automation and simplicity, saving users time and toil thus allowing them to focus on the creative part of production."

Now Anyone Can Rig

Whether the model is in a T or A pose, take it to AccuRIG and follow its easy steps to auto-rig right away. The program also provides handy functions to manually finetune body and hand rigging, with a variety of preset motions to check final results.

Users have the options to export the model to the animation ready format including FBX, USD and iAvatar, or upload the newly rigged character to ActorCore's online content store to real-time preview thousands of 3D motions with the uploaded character.

Rig Humanoid Models of All Kinds

3D users can now take advantage of hundreds of characters available for download on online stores such as Sketchfab, easily turning un-rigged models into animated characters. Artists can transform their own creations into rigged characters, immediately increasing their asset value in the marketplace.

Concept artists can benefit from the AccuRIG free auto-rigging tool by quickly changing their models created with ZBrush or Blender into professionally rigged characters, enabling them to display creations with a variety of poses and accelerating the process from sculpting to animation for 3D productions.

With AccuRIG, a scan studio can release staff from repetitive manual processes and automatically turn 3D scanned people into high quality, rigged characters - saving a tremendous amount of labor costs, which is particularly crucial for large projects.

Next Generation Auto Rigging Technology

The free AccuRIG application has empowered users with Reallusion's advanced character rigging technology. The program can deal with mesh types with hundreds, to hundreds of thousands of polygons, and also all kinds of spread poses as it emphasizes on many crucial details that often fail with standard auto-rigging tools:

Workable with multiple-mesh models with cloth and accessories.

Automatic axis correction for models with different palm facing and arm raising angles, highly optimized for 3D scan people.

Intelligent skin-weight that preserves volume for head, body and accessories.

Bending joint optimization for natural bend shape - knees, wrists, elbows and fingers.

Accurate finger rigging, even for models with less than 5 fingers.

Twist bone rig for smooth wrist and heel rotation.

Manual joint definition for optimal skin-weight calculation.

Joint masking for arbitrary pose rigs, such as models with hands in the pockets.

Pose offset for posture correction.

These technology advancements allow AccuRIG to achieve superior results while keeping simplicity and automation for production efficiency.

Enjoy Thousands of 3D Motions on ActorCore

In AccuRIG, rigged-ready models can be directly exported to most 3D platforms, or uploaded to ActorCore, the 3D asset marketplace for real-time animation. There users can explore an extensive library of mocap animations professionally produced to ensure the best quality and practicality. All ActorCore 3D motions are in well-planned themes designed for game, film, interactive projects, archviz, training, simulation, digital twins and more.

Quick Search and Easy Export for Animation

The ActorCore online store gives users an interactive 3D viewing experience for their models with available motions. Users can also quickly search and explore related contents using category and keyword. All ActorCore motions are in FBX file format compatible with major 3D programs.

FREE Download: AccuRIG Application, 3D Motions, 3D Characters

AccuRIG is a free program offered on ActorCore, designed to give users a full experience of high quality auto rigging with the best results. ActorCore also provides users with freely downloadable 3D characters and mocap animations. Simply become an ActorCore member to access these free resources. Sign up at https://actorcore.reallusion.com/campaign/monthly-special#freebie

Media Contact

Finnie Lu, Reallusion Inc., 886975912791, finnielu@reallusion.com

JOHN MARTIN II, Reallusion Inc., 6156738814, john@reallusion.com

SOURCE Reallusion Inc.