Chaffin Luhana and Steelers Running Back Najee Harris Announce New "Student of the Year" Award

Chaffin Luhana and Najee Harris partner to award one deserving student that exemplifies the Doing Good by Doing Right™ values within their community.

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chaffin Luhana LLP and the Chaffin Luhana Foundation, in partnership with Pittsburgh Steelers Running Back Najee Harris, are excited to announce a new scholarship award for one deserving high school student in the greater Pittsburgh community.

The "Najee Harris Student of the Year Award" will be given to one student who exemplifies the Doing Good by Doing Right™ values, including the achievement of excellence, making an impact in the school and/or community, displaying a team mindset, and demonstrating compassion toward others.

"When we founded our firm and foundation, we did so on the principle of 'Doing Good by Doing Right,' meaning that we seek to do good for our clients and the community by doing the right thing at all times. We believe a large part of that effort is recognizing and encouraging our younger generation to reach their highest potential," said Eric Chaffin, Managing Partner of Chaffin Luhana.

"This season, I'm teaming up with Chaffin Luhana to award a deserving student with a scholarship and a pep rally with me at their school. I want to shine some light on students in Pittsburgh who make a difference in their schools and communities and are doing good by doing right," said Harris.

To be considered, the student needs to be nominated by friends, family, or anyone in the community who wants to share how that student is demonstrating a positive impact in their school and community.

"For every touchdown I score," Harris said, "we're putting $500 toward the scholarship for up to $10,000. I'm aiming for at least 20 touchdowns this year, so that could mean a $10,000 scholarship award!"

The scholarship also includes a personal visit from Harris to the student's school for a special pep rally. "Don't forget," Harris said. "If you win, I'm coming to hang with you at your school!"

Chaffin Luhana has long believed in giving back to the community through charitable contributions, advancing scientific research, working to combat distracted driving, and providing scholarships to encourage high school students who are making a difference.

"We're excited to be working with Najee to offer this award and scholarship to a deserving student," said Roopal Luhana, Partner of Chaffin Luhana. "We love hearing about these amazing students who are stepping up to take positive action in their schools and communities. Recognizing them is one small way we hope to impact the future of Pittsburgh and the surrounding area. We all came from humble roots, and we understand how important it is for people to rally together to support the next generation as they seek to make our world an even better place."

Chaffin Luhana will host a pep rally with Najee Harris at the winner's school in the Spring of 2023 to award the winner of the Student of the Year Award. The event promises to be exciting and inspiring for all involved!

To nominate a student you feel exemplifies the values of Doing Good by Doing Right, visit the Chaffin Luhana-Harris partnership page.

This is just one of the projects developed by the Chaffin Luhana and Najee Harris partnership. The annual Turkey Giveaway will be hosted this November, and in January, the annual Anti-Distracted Driving Scholarship will kick off. Follow Chaffin Luhana on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on upcoming community events.

About Chaffin Luhana

Chaffin Luhana LLP is a plaintiffs-only national trial firm focused on representing injured survivors and their families in catastrophic and complex cases. Started by former federal prosecutor Eric Chaffin and Roopal Luhana, the firm is comprised of former state and federal prosecutors, former large defense firm attorneys, former judicial law clerks, and caring and compassionate staff including an in-house social worker.

The firm has been appointed by federal and state courts to important national litigations including the 3T Heater-Cooler Litigation, the Transvaginal Mesh Litigation, the Yaz Birth Control Litigation, the Denture Cream Zinc Poisoning Litigation, the Zantac (Ranitidine) Products Liability Litigation, and Paraquat Products Liability Litigation. With over 150 years of combined legal experience, Chaffin Luhana's attorneys have recovered over $1 billion for their clients nationwide.

About The Chaffin Luhana Foundation:

Law partners Eric Chaffin and Roopal Luhana, along with their families, established The Chaffin Luhana Foundation in 2010 to honor their humble roots and build upon the values of integrity and resilience instilled in them by their hardworking parents.

A not-for-profit organization, the Foundation encourages the development of human potential and supports community empowerment through the endowment of funds to deserving recipients, the creation of community-based enrichment projects, and the support of important scientific research that meaningfully impacts the underprivileged and sick in society.

With the goal of fostering acceptance, understanding, and an inclusive and healthy environment for everyone, the Foundation seeks to highlight individuals who are displaying outstanding characteristics in their lives, and bring all walks of life together in ways that invite positive interaction, while rewarding those resilient people willing to face difficult challenges, get back up, and surge forth once again. For more information, please visit ChaffinLuhanaFoundation.org.

About Da' Bigger Picture Foundation:

Da' Bigger Picture Foundation was founded by Najee Harris with the mission to help families experiencing homelessness and to assist low-income families achieve sustainable independence through a community-based response. Some of the key areas of focus are education, homelessness, addressing hunger and utilizing sports as a platform to develop life skills, as well as to advocate for public policies that alleviate poverty and promote the economic stability of low-income families. For more information, please visit Najee.net/pages/da-bigger-picture-foundation.

Media Contact

Dan Reo, Chaffin Luhana LLP, 1 888-480-1123, contact@chaffinluhana.com

SOURCE Chaffin Luhana LLP