Haute Residence and Laura Livaudais Continue Their Real Estate Partnership Into Third Year

Haute Residence and acclaimed real estate agent, Laura Livaudais, take their partnership into its third year. As a Haute Residence member, Livaudais exclusively represents the high-end real estate market in Asheville/Western, North Carolina.

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Laura Browne Livaudais is the #1 broker with Ivester Jackson Blackstream I Christie's International Real Estate in Asheville and all of Western North Carolina. That success earned her membership in the elite global group of Christie's International Real Estate top-performing luxury real estate specialists - the Christie's International Real Estate Masters Circle. Her expertise for more than 20+ years as a top producing broker may be attributed to her long-term client relationships, keen negotiating skills, zealous quick responsiveness, fine-tuned listening skills, and high-end marketing skills.

For more information, please visit her Haute Residence profile here: https://www.hauteresidence.com/member/laura-livaudais/

