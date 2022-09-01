Along California's Central Coast, Morro Bay is Preparing for Fall Festivities

Avocado Margarita Festival, Triathlon, Witches Paddle and more in Morro Bay this Fall

MORRO BAY, Calif., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Morro Bay, an iconic seaside California destination known for its ancient volcanic monolith known as Morro Rock just off the shore, returns with their most popular events and seasonal activities for the fall season. The walkable town has an active seaside fishing village and bustling waterfront Embarcadero filled with shops, art galleries and restaurants, and this season, visitors can experience all Morro Bay has to offer for an Autumn getaway.

Morro Bay's upcoming fall events and activities include:

The annual Avocado Margarita Food and Drink Festival returns better than ever, with three full days of events from Sept. 9 - 11 , which includes gourmet chefs and unique margaritas, all with the backdrop of Morro Rock and stunning bay views. Special this year is a "Saturday Satellite" event at Morro Rock, a venue unlike any other, for a live concert, food trucks, beer, margaritas and more!

*Insider tip: Morro Bay Avocados are premium hass avocados and are available beginning the first of September and into November. Morro Bay Avocados are grown in the northernmost avocado growing region in California, making Morro Bay Avocados the last avocados harvested at the end of the California avocado season. Shanley Farms, an avocado farm in Morro Bay, grows premium hass avocados with coffee beans in the shade of the trees, and dragonfruit along the scaffolding of trees in a technique known as layered farming.

Enjoy handmade artisan crafts at the Waterfront Market, which runs Sept. 10-11 and Oct. 1-2 . This event is free to the public, family and pet friendly. Held in the lot near Giovanni's Fish Market, come find a unique gift that you would not find any where else while relaxing seaside.

*Insider tip: If you're looking for a quick bite, pop into Giovanni's Fish Market for some of the freshest locally caught seafood in Morro Bay.

Celebrate Morro Bay's waterfront at Maritime Family Fun Day on Oct. 8 from 10 am to 2 pm in the lot behind the Morro Bay Maritime Museum. The celebration will include a fun filled day of fish painting, knot tying, sandcastle building, fishing games and more! The Coast Guard Auxiliary will be bringing an exhibit, the Rotary will sponsor a Chowder Contest, the Lion's Club will be selling hotdogs, we will have a scavenger hunt and many maritime businesses will be participating with games and displays.

*Insider tip: The Morro Bay Maritime Museum is the perfect place to bring your family and learn more about Morry Bay's history. Come see the Historic tug Alma and learn about an event that brought WWII to our shores, or walk around the DSRV Avalon, one of only two cold-war era rescue submarines developed by the US Navy.)

Hundreds of community members in Morro Bay don their best witchy costumes and swap their broomsticks for paddleboards and kayaks at the annual Witches Paddle. Since its inception in 2013, the Witches Paddle has become an exciting activity and spectacle in Morro Bay . Each year, organizers raise money for different charities. The 2022 Witches Paddle will take place on Oct. 22 @ 4 pm in Morro Bay .

*Insider tip: Paddleboarding and kayaking is enjoyed year-round in Morro Bay, but in the fall, the bay offers unparalleled conditions for paddling. It is also home to many plants and animals to discover, just be sure to give the animals enough space so as not to disturb them. You can rent paddleboards and kayaks from a variety of places, including Estero Adventure, Kayak Shack, Morro Bay Paddlesports, and Sub Sea Tours.

The Morro Bay Triathlon takes place Nov. 6 on Morro Bay's waterfront beginning with a harbor swim or, if you prefer, a kayak or SUP paddle. This unique event also has Olympic and sprint courses that take participants on a bike ride along beautiful Estero Bay , and ends with a run on the beach boardwalk, over the sand dunes and along the beach, ending at Morro Rock.

*Insider tip: Not into a full triathlon? Morry Bay has many outdoor activities to offer the casual adventurist, including hiking and trail running with several trails to choose from, and mountain biking with accessible trails within 10 miles of Morro Bay.

From oceanside golf, kayaking, sailing, hiking, fishing, surfing, biking, and bird watching, to kite flying, shopping, dining, wine bars, local craft breweries and miles of unspoiled beaches, outdoor and culinary adventures are second to none in Morro Bay.

Located just minutes from world-renowned Hearst Castle, historic missions, breathtaking Montana de Oro State Park, and surrounded by vineyards from Paso Robles to Edna Valley, Morro Bay is a destination designed to fit any style and budget for families, couples or groups. Morro Bay also offers a myriad of year-round events including food, wine and music festivals, art fairs and car shows unique to the town.

