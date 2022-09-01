TCL Strengthens its Innovations in Premium Home Theater and Smart Appliances with Announcements at IFA 2022 Press Conference

TCL reveals new award-winning product line for intelligent lifestyles and reiterates its commitment to sustainability.

HONG KONG, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL Electronics (1070.HK), one of the dominant players in the global TV industry and a leading consumer electronics brand, held a global press conference at IFA 2022 in Berlin, presenting its latest innovations including a new flagship RAY·DANZ soundbar, an XL Collection of Mini LED and QLED TVs in Europe, and newest A energy class washing machines. TCL also showcased its latest sports sponsorships and sustainability commitments. Through continuous innovation and investment in developing new technologies, TCL keeps growing and expanding the potential to transform more aspects of everyday life and bring never before imagined value to a huge and diverse customer base all over the world. For more TCL latest news at IFA, please click here.

To Offer a Premium Immersive Home Theater Experience

TCL is now the No.2[1] LCD TV brand globally, and holds the top position in many key markets. Meanwhile, TCL's smart TVs are in the Top 5 by market share sales volume in more than 20 countries and regions. As a leading consumer electronics company and one of the world's best-selling brands, TCL is committed to deliver even more innovative premium TVs to consumers.

Today TCL is going beyond customer expectations' by raising the benchmark for the premium home theater experience. At IFA 2022, TCL showcased the EISA Premium Mini LED TV C835, an all-round 4K Mini LED TV, with amazing picture quality paired with Dolby Atmos for immersive sound. To bring the cinema into homes and offer a wider immersive experience, TCL went a step further with Europe's first TCL 98-inch QLED TV and the introduction of its latest XL Collection TV to Europe.

In audio, TCL introduced the newest flagship X937U soundbar with exclusive RAY·DANZ technology, alongside the EISA Best Buy Soundbar C935U with RAY·DANZ Dolby Atmos.

For an expansive viewing environment, TCL also presented its TCL NXTWEAR Wearable Display Glasses with upgrades that enrich user experience. Easy to use and light, weighing just 75g, the smart glasses give an incredible feeling of viewing a 140-inch screen 4 meters away.

Given its global success, TCL is confident that business momentum will continue to deliver ever more innovative premium TVs to its customers worldwide, as putting user experience at the heart of every innovation is fundamental to the company's values and vision.

To Enable an Intelligent Lifestyle

TCL's design and development vision for its multi-category products is to bring the 'Intelligent Lifestyle' customer experience to more and more homes. With TVs at the heart of the TCL home ecosystem, TCL makes home life more intelligent, environment friendly, connected and enjoyable for its customers.

Spanning from the proprietary FreshIN air conditioner, "A energy-class" washing machines, to an assortment of refrigerators and air purifier and robot vacuums, TCL provides products that connect seamlessly and are easy to use. With home appliances that win awards for their design, TCL offers not only technology but also stylish pieces of furniture to blend into any home décor.

To Be Sustainable and Responsible

As a responsible company with a global footprint, TCL acknowledges its commitments extend well beyond developing and selling products to its customers.

Responsible environmental stewardship is of critical importance and TCL is taking comprehensive steps in every area of its operations, to ensure a sustainable future and allocate dedicated resources to research and development in this area.

Further, investment in the photovoltaics sector to produce cleaner and greener energy to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions has been a priority. TCL has a strong track record in sustainability. Its products have met and exceeded environmental standards and it oversees the manufacturing process to reduce energy usage, remove hazardous substances and keep conflict minerals out of the supply chain. It also advocates for green packaging and plans to increase the volume and quality of its electronics recycling programs.

This year, TCL will launch more energy A-class products to help its consumers develop a more sustainable lifestyle. In addition, TCL France is supporting the Polar Pod scientific expedition led by the famous French doctor and explorer, Jean-Louis Etienne, to explore the Southern Ocean and transmit new data or long-term observations to researchers, oceanographers, climatologists and biologists. As a sponsor of the expedition, TCL France is providing financial support to the Polar Pod teams and will promote this great expedition to the public.

To Inspire Greatness in Life： Proactive, Fashionable, Innovative and Intelligent

Having introduced a new brand signature, Inspire Greatness, earlier this year, TCL is now dedicated to inspiring people to unleash their greatest moments in lives – moments that are proactive, fashionable, innovative and intelligent.

TCL also brings excitement to customers through its relationships with trusted names in entertainment, sports, gaming, and technology. TCL is a global partner of FIBA since 2018 and is proud to support the FIBA EuroBasket Championship this September, where European basketball fans will get to watch in their homes the FIBA EuroBasket Championship, starting today and taking place in Germany, Italy, Georgia, and Czech Republic.

Ahead of the much-anticipated world football event later this year, TCL had some thrilling news to share with a surprise video reveal of the 2022 TCL Team.

The new football sponsorships are with Brazilian player Rodrygo, English player Phil Foden, Raphael Varane from France and the rising Spanish star Pedri.

The 2022 TCL Team will bring excitement and happiness around the world, especially through the world's most popular sports and entertainment TV experiences.

Visit here to learn more about TCL at IFA 2022 and view a recap of the livestreamed announcement.

Livestream: TCL Electronics on YouTube

Twitter: @TCL_Global

Facebook: @TCLElectronicsGlobal

Instagram: tclelectronics

YouTube: TCL Electronics

TCL will be exhibiting at IFA 2022 as follows:

Date: September 2-6th, 2022

Venue: HALL 21A, MESSEDAMM BERLIN, GERMANY

About TCL Electronics

TCL Electronics (1070.HK) is a fast-growing consumer electronics company and a leading player in the global TV industry. Founded in 1981, it now operates in over 160 markets globally. TCL specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio and smart home appliances. Visit TCL home page at https://www.tcl.com.

[1] Source: OMDIA, 2022

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tcl-strengthens-its-innovations-in-premium-home-theater-and-smart-appliances-with-announcements-at-ifa-2022-press-conference-301616003.html

SOURCE TCL Electronics