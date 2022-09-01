14th ANNUAL A&W BURGERS TO BEAT MS DAY SURPASSES FUNDRAISING GOAL AND RAISES OVER $1.8 MILLION FOR THE MS SOCIETY OF CANADA

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Listen up for some juicy news! A&W Canada is excited to announce that its 14th annual Burgers to Beat MS Day, in partnership with MS Society of Canada , has beat its $1.5 million goal by raising over $1.8 million in support of people living with multiple sclerosis (MS).

On Thursday, August 18, Canadians across the country rallied together by visiting their local A&W restaurant to raise funds for Burgers to Beat MS Day, where A&W Canada donated $2 from every Teen Burger® sold to the MS Society of Canada. Over the last 14 years, the Burgers to Beat MS fundraiser has raised over $19 million and continues to be the single largest annual corporate fundraiser for the MS Society of Canada.

"Burgers to Beat MS Day would not be possible without the dedication of our amazing franchisees and enthusiasm of our loyal guests," says Susan Senecal, President and CEO, A&W Food Services of Canada Inc. "We are blown away by this year's outstanding success and are honoured to continue supporting the incredible work of the MS Society of Canada."

Olympic gold medalist and Canadian women's national soccer team captain, Christine Sinclair, participated in and supported the Burgers to Beat MS program for the sixth consecutive year. Her mother and childhood soccer coach, Sandra was diagnosed with MS and lived with it during most of Christine's childhood.

"My mom was an incredibly strong woman, and she will forever be my inspiration," says Christine Sinclair. "My involvement supporting the Burgers to Beat MS fundraiser for the last six years has been something I look forward to each year, as I know how crucial raising funds and awareness for MS in Canada is. Thank you, Canada, for showing up and making this year's campaign another outstanding success – it means a lot to people living with MS and their loved ones, like me."

The Reality of MS in Canada

Canada has one of the highest rates of MS in the world, with over 90,000 Canadians living with this disease. It is the most common neurological disease affecting young adults in Canada. MS is a complex and unpredictable disease, affecting each person differently. Common symptoms include fatigue, dizziness, (muscle) weakness, impaired sensation, vision loss, mood changes, and cognitive impairment. The cause of MS remains a mystery and while there is currently no cure, researchers are learning more each day about what causes the disease and ways to prevent it. The MS Society of Canada provides programs and services to people with MS and their families, and funds research to ultimately find a cure for this disease.

"The 14th annual Burgers to Beat MS was a resounding success," shares Dr. Pamela Valentine, President and CEO, MS Society of Canada. "The MS Society is grateful for this long-standing partnership with the A&W family, as they have been integral in raising awareness, providing support to people impacted by MS, and helping achieve significant advancements in MS research. With A&W's support through Burgers to Beat MS, we are one step closer to achieving our vision of a world free of MS."

"I have been a volunteer for the A&W Burgers to Beat MS campaign for five years and plan on doing so for many more years. A&W Burgers to Beat MS Day has always been a fun community event, especially in Prince George (British Columbia)," said Sandy Stibrany, MS Volunteer Ambassador.

"In addition to everyone enjoying a great Teen Burger®, the staff at the Southridge A&W organized a parking lot celebration that included a DJ, silent auction, kids' activities, root beer float booth and a classic car show. I am proud of the fact that over the years, the Southridge A&W, where I volunteer, has been one of the top fundraisers, and is making a positive change in the world."

About A&W Canada

A&W is proud to be a 100% Canadian-owned-and-operated company, and one of the most trusted brands in the country. A sustainable leader in the QSR industry, we believe in helping our customers take small, simple actions for the good of people and the planet. From serving 100% grass-fed beef and offering reusables in our restaurants to fundraising in support of Canadians living with Multiple Sclerosis, we strive to make a positive impact in our communities. We're all about serving up great taste with simple, natural ingredients in over 1,000 restaurants across the country. For more information, please visit aw.ca .

About multiple sclerosis and the MS Society of Canada

Canada has one of the highest rates of multiple sclerosis in the world. On average, 12 Canadians are diagnosed every day. MS is a chronic autoimmune disease of the central nervous system (brain, spinal cord). It is considered an episodic disease meaning that the severity and duration of illness and disability can vary and are often followed by periods of wellness. Most people are diagnosed with MS between the ages of 20 and 49 and the unpredictable effects of the disease will last for the rest of their lives. The MS Society provides information, support and advocacy to people affected by MS, and funds research to find the cause and cure for the disease, bringing us closer to a world free of MS. Please visit mssociety.ca or call 1-800-268-7582 for more information, to get involved, or to support Canadians affected by MS by making a donation.

