CCS Welcomes Chief Growth Officer to Scale Company's Continued Services Expansion Focused on Innovation in Home-Based Diabetes Care Management

New leader brings product plus digital health experience with a consumer-centric focus.

DALLAS, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CCS, a leading provider of clinical programs and home-delivered medical supplies for those living with chronic conditions, today announced the addition of Mike Rolla as the company's Chief Growth Officer.

Mike joins the organization on the heels of CCS announcing expansion of its education, monitoring, and coaching services to unify the consumer experience. Mike will help guide the company's evolution as it scales both its digital health platform and nationwide distribution network. CCS supports more than 200,000 people living with chronic conditions in the United States and delivers more than 1.2 million shipments of medical supplies directly to their homes. Through its Health and Medical units, CCS works with more than 400 employers and more than 1,800 managed care plans nationally to offer a more hands-on, educational approach to supporting their population of members with diabetes. With CCS as their partner, individuals are more likely to get on therapy and stay on therapy, improving outcomes and reducing costs.

"Mike has an outstanding track record building out supply distribution and driving growth in technology enabled solutions in healthcare. He brings a deep passion and understanding of the healthcare challenges we're addressing head on at CCS," said Tony Vahedian, CEO of CCS. "His strategic vision and partnership will further accelerate our ability to streamline the patient experience for people across the country who are living with diabetes."

Rolla, a seasoned healthcare technology professional, has successfully led and developed winning healthcare organizations over the past 20 years both domestically and internationally. He most recently served as the Chief Revenue Officer of UpHealth, Inc. He has held multiple senior leadership roles at Livongo, Teladoc and Becton Dickinson, overseeing Commercial, Marketing, and Clinical Operations teams. He has extensive experience in delivering med-tech products, technology solutions and services to health plans, health systems and employers.

"I truly believe it is the consumer who will continue to shape the future of healthcare" says Mike. "Everyone, from patients to providers to payors, stands to benefit from how CCS is combining education, monitoring and coaching resources alongside supply delivery. I'm beyond excited to bring my experience to the CCS leadership team and join at this pivotal time."

About CCS

CCS is a leading provider of clinical programs and home-delivered medical supplies for those living with chronic conditions, particularly diabetes. CCS supports 200,000+ people living with chronic conditions in the United States and delivers more than 1.2 million shipments of medical supplies directly to their homes each year. The company works specifically with health plans and employers to offer both technology and hands-on educational services to holistically support members living with diabetes. After serving individuals for more than 25 years, CCS has the experience, data, and relationships in place to create a new era of home-based, proactive chronic care management. Entities managed by Riva Ridge Capital LP are the primary shareholder of CCS. To learn more about CCS, please visit CCSMed.com ; LinkedIn ; and Twitter .

