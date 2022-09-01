MANULIFT breaks new ground in the Canadian market with an exceptional new telescopic power equipment for the industrial and agricultural markets: the TurboFarmer 65.9

Click here: To download photos and videos

MONTREAL, Sept. 1, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - In an effort to lighten the ever-increasing burden of handling and moving heavy loads in all industries, MANULIFT is establishing itself as a performance gas pedal with the TurboFarmer 65.9 from world-renowned equipment manufacturer Merlo, for which it has exclusive distribution in Canada.

The company's president and CEO, Martin Drolet, said today that this new product is a piece of equipment that will revolutionize the daily lives of businesses. "The TF 65.9 is truly a unique model, designed to handle the most difficult jobs. Its load capacity of 6,500 kg, in addition to its great maneuverability in tight spaces, makes it one of the most compact and efficient machines for repetitive and robust tasks," said Mr. Drolet in a burst of enthusiasm for its maneuverability and operating speed, which give it almost Formula 1 performance status.

"Telescopic handlers can compensate and make up for certain productivity deficits. Considering the lack of manpower availability that we are experiencing these days, it is no surprise that companies are using them more and more" continued Mr. Drolet. Thanks to its mixed use, the TurboFarmer 65.9 will meet all the challenges in terms of handling and moving very heavy loads. Michael Waldner of Truss Community in Manitoba, who owned the very first TF65.9 unit long before its official arrival in Canada, said this new piece of machinery will meet the growing needs of his company, which manufactures and stores huge prefabricated roof structures. "This telescopic handler is a tool that will allow us to increase our productivity tenfold on a daily basis," he said.

Produced for repetitive movements, this equipment has the virtue of being able to ensure very fast movements, in only a few seconds, whatever the axis: vertically, up or down, horizontally, from right to left and vice versa, in retraction or extension mode! Nothing compares to the TurboFarmer 65.9, adds Martin Drolet. For example, the HF (Hi-Flow) models are equipped, as standard, with the new self-revolutionary joystick, developed to improve ergonomics, reduce operator fatigue and increase daily productivity.

They are equipped with the latest generation of Merlo's hydraulic spool valves, combined with a high flow hydraulic pump. Also, the quick change of attachments, with the hydraulic clamping system called Tac-Lock, greatly improves efficiency as well as the natural comfort of use.

Already present in all spheres of agriculture and construction in Canada, MANULIFT wants to conquer new niche markets with the TurboFarmer 65.9; where companies must manage large volumes of work, in terms of quantity as well as weight. In addition to the heavy agricultural sector, outdoor yards, recycling, aggregate, energy, lumber, and the entire industrial sector are the main target customers identified.

With a view to making its product line more accessible, MANULIFT also offers its customers adapted financing facilities, taking into account the most advantageous financial structure in terms of tax savings and/or protection of working capital and optimization of cash flow.

The president of MANULIFT concluded by saying that the company's products and services are its exclusive trademark, based on proximity to an increasingly large clientele whose complete satisfaction has not wavered over time.

