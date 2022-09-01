Tail Lift Market Size to Grow by USD 1.11 billion, Anteo S P A and Cargotec Corp. Among Key Vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The tail lift market will be driven by factors such as the growth of the retail industry during the forecast period. Rapid urbanization, increasing household incomes, and the rising demand for fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) are driving the growth of the retail industry. For instance, the total retail sales of consumer goods in China reached 44,082.3 billion yuan in 2021. Moreover, investments in the retail industry are increasing. For instance, the retail market in India was estimated to be USD 600 billion in 2021. The growth of the retail industry in the country is driven by the addition of new retail space. Thus, the growth of the retail industry will increase logistical activities, which will increase the demand for tail lifts.
The global tail lift market size is expected to grow by USD 1.11 bn from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 13.34% during the forecast period.
Anteo S P A, Behrens loading systems B V, Cargotec Corp., Dautel GMBH, Dhollandia N V, Gerd Bar GmbH, Maxon lift Corp, PALFINGER AG, Penny Hydraulics Ltd, Sorensen Hydraulik GMBH, Tailifts South Africa Pty Ltd, Tuffman Group, and Woodbine Manufacturing Co. are the main players in the market. The key offerings of a few of these vendors are listed below:
- Anteo S P A - The company offers tail lifts such as commercial lifts, cantilever lifts, and tickway lifts.
- Cargotec Corp. - The company offers tail lifts such as ZEPRO Z3N, ZEPRO SZN 2000, and DEL FC500.
- Dautel GMBH - The company offers tail lifts such as lifter, folder, and slider.
- Dhollandia N V - The company offers tail lifts such as passenger lifts, van lifts, slider lifts, and foldway lifts.
- Gerd Bar GmbH - The company offers tail lifts such as FreeAccess, Standard S2, Standard S4, and Falt-Tuck-away.
- Cantilever lifts - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Slider tail lifts - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Tuck away lifts - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Column lifts - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026
- North America - size and forecast 2021-2026
- APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026
- South America - size and forecast 2021-2026
The cantilever lifts segment will be the largest contributor to the tail lift market share growth. The demand for cantilever lifts is rising owing to the growth of the retail industry. This is resulting in the expansion of retail space. CVs, which are equipped with tail lifts, are needed to transport goods to retail outlets. Various retail companies are focusing on maximizing the load-carrying capacities of their CVs and procuring new trucks. In addition, they are adopting advanced technologies to improve their logistical operations. All these factors will lead to the growth of the segment during the forecast period.
Tail Lift Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.34%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 1.11 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
12.87
Regional analysis
Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
Europe at 49%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Anteo S P A, Behrens loading systems B V, Cargotec Corp., Dautel GMBH, Dhollandia N V, Gerd Bar GmbH, Maxon lift Corp, PALFINGER AG, Penny Hydraulics Ltd, Sorensen Hydraulik GMBH, Tailifts South Africa Pty Ltd, Tuffman Group, and Woodbine Manufacturing Co.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.