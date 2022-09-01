TCL Kicks Off its Latest Sponsorship with Football Stars to Inspire Greatness

Rodrygo, Phil Foden, Pedri, Rodrygo and Raphaël Varane named as TCL Team 2022 brand ambassadors

HONG KONG, Sept. 1, 2022 /CNW/ -- Today, TCL Electronics (1070.HK), one of the leading players in the global TV industry and a fast-growing consumer electronics company, unveiled TCL football Team 2022 at IFA Berlin. With four of the world's top footballers on board as brand ambassadors, TCL is kicking off a global campaign that aims to inspire people to pursue greatness in their own lives. For more TCL latest news at IFA, please click here.

The TCL line-up brings together the remarkable top-performer Rodrygo, a winger for Brazil national team; the exceptional young midfielder from England Phil Foden; rising superstar and Spanish international Pedri; and Raphaël Varane, famed defender and a key player in the French national squad.

TCL will share messages and insights from the four football players in the lead up to the 2022 major football event starting in November and beyond through traditional and social media channels. TCL will also provide numerous opportunities for fans to engage with their idols in vivid new ways through exclusive content, signed merchandise and competitions, with prizes including a chance for lucky fans to talk to their hero.

"I'm happy to play a role as a TCL brand ambassador and collaborate with a company that places quality and inspiring individual greatness at the heart of their products," commented Rodrygo.

"Having the chance to connect to fans worldwide and inspire them to greatness is a fantastic opportunity. I'm glad to have this possibility to associate myself with a brand like TCL, whose track record shows their dedication to providing top-quality experiences for our supporters," explained Raphaël Varane.

"My passion for football comes from playing on the streets of Stockport with my mates and watching our idols on TV. I am excited to join the TCL family and together I hope we will inspire and connect the next generation to football," said Phil Foden.

"Thrilled to have a chance to begin this new relationship with TCL. We all wish to provide positive experiences for fans and spread our passion for the sport, and as a TCL brand ambassador, I'm sure we can spread a positive sporting spirit that inspires our fans," Pedri added.

Frédéric Langin, Vice President Sales and Marketing of TCL Europe, said, "As some of the best players in the world today, Rodrygo, Phil Foden, Pedri and Raphaël Varane are renowned as generational talents that inspire on and off the pitch. TCL is passionate about inspiring our customers through sport and we are delighted to be able to help fans connect with these football greats and get inspired to recognize and nurture their own greatness."

TCL has long recognized the power of sport and the connective spirit that Inspires Greatness in players, and the wider community. As a consistent supporter of world sport, TCL sponsors football teams and tournaments in Argentina, Australia, Brazil, the UK and the US, among others. The company also has a strong track record of working with sporting icons. Beyond football, TCL has also been a global partner of the International Basketball Association (FIBA) since 2018, and is a major sponsor of the 2022 FIBA EuroBasket, starting today.

